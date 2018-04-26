  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Most children born now will live to 100, so how do we prepare for an older population?

Here’s what we can do to tackle some of the challenges around ageing.

By Dominic Campbell Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,156 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3977211
Dominic Campbell Creative Aging International

THIS IS AN INVITATION to fall in love with the older you. Life expectancy is increasing and Irish teenagers have a 50% chance of living to be 100.

In fact, the majority of children born now will live to be 100, according to The Irish Times.Consequently, scientists, artists, policy makers, researchers, and mavericks are now asking, “Now that we’re living longer, can we live better?”

Providing you’re more than five years old, most of what you will become is already in motion. We are hugely shaped by the diet, tastes, aspirations and expectations developed in our early years.

But it’s not just early years. Environment affects across a lifetime. The so called ‘social determinants of health‘ including poverty, education, access to healthcare and war account for 30-50%% of health impact. But we can change this.

What’s going on worldwide?

Compare life expectancy between countries: 50 years in Sierra Leone to 83 years in Japan. It’s sobering to board a plane somewhere in middle age, take a flight, and be older than the oldest once you land.

Within countries the same inequity exists between postcodes; there is a gap of ‘more than 20 years’ in life expectancy between the most and least advantaged populations in the USA.

What’s going on in Ireland?

In Ireland incidence of disabling disease appear six to eight years earlier in life depending on where, and how, you live. Feeling old isn’t just about chronology.

Think about the people you know on the fun side of fifty. What causes the difference in their health, attitude and behaviour? Diet and exercise contribute alongside personal and financial security, stress, being socially connected and loneliness.

Science has recognised that loneliness has the health impact of 15 cigarettes a day, and that the sickest people in an organisation are often those with less income, longer commutes, more stress and less sleep.

So, what can we do about it?

The brain, perhaps the most delicate organ in the body, is exquisitely sensitive to social determinants of health. Research suggests that up to 30% of dementia can be prevented through public health and lifestyle change.

Causes of preventable dementia include cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol, lifestyle factors like diet, sleep, exercise and smoking, and psychological factors like depression – all affected by social factors.

Dementia and care planning is starting to recognise the importance of social determinants of health when developing effective care programs. Modern large scale health services are starting to evolve by thinking about people’s health ‘from the skin in’.

Now new initiatives from the health industry indicate that change is afoot. Online diagnostic tools, apps, and ‘tele-medicine’ are transforming the nature of health services as are innovative partnerships between health and culture, hospitals and choirs, care homes and crèches.

With the creation of organisations such as EngAge in the USA, Meet Me at the Albany in London, and Ireland’s Understand Together program, the hope that we can do better is moving a mountain of negative stereotyping.

Receiving a diagnosis of a disease like Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease is still dreadful. There are many challenges and as yet no cure. But individuals are showing they are more than an illness. They are challenging stigma, refusing to become invisible, and remaining connected.

There’s a lot of optimism around the future of you.

Dominic Campbell is the co-founder of Creative Aging International and is part of HeadSpace2018 which presents investigations into living healthier for longer with a special focus on conditions like Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. It presents local innovation and national strategy, alongside international best practice and a good deal of singing. It’s free but ticketed, and takes place in Trinity College April 27th-28th.  [embed id="embed_1"]

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic Campbell  / Creative Aging International

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
114,632  155
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
63,336  55
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
57,758  108
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
638  0
2
Here’s what we know about the crisis facing Limerick's Aughinish Alumina
250  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
158  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
75,055  47
2
RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster's head of sport
50,636  42
3
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
35,475  47
DailyEdge
1
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
8,709  0
2
Another day, another Kardashian scandal, this time involving Kris, Kanye and Kim...it's The Dredge
8,074  0
3
People are pretty amused at the massive list of items that are prohibited at Eurovision 2018
5,094  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
Man is his 50s dies in Mayo crash
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie