  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broadband in rural Ireland: 'If I disconnect, I don't get paid - I fear for my job'

“I feel like the people of rural Ireland have been let down, with broken promise after broken promise.”

By Anonymous Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
9 hours ago 13,710 Views 63 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3834399
Anonymous

MY JOB DEPENDS on me being connected to a high speed broadband for 8.5 hours every day, five days a week.

I live on the Roscommon/Galway border and my broadband speeds are not fast enough. I genuinely fear for my job.

I was really disappointed when I heard that Eir quit the State’s broadband plan. I work for a large e-commerce business and I need to stay connected the whole time during my shift. As it stands, my connection drops multiple times every single day. Eir was my last hope.

I’m sure my employer will pull me up any day now to explain the gaps in my availability. I have meetings with my managers over Skype video calls, and my ‘broadband’ cannot keep up. I have another one next week and I’m dreading it.

I’m at my wits end, I left my other job to do this one, and now I fear I will be let go because of my broadband. It’s an awful thing to fear losing your job all because you live in the country.

‘If I disconnect, I don’t get paid’

I started working from home in November because I wanted a better work/life balance. I had a long commute and when I saw the job advertised I felt like it was something I would be well able to do, with the perks of no commute, more time spent at home, less money spent on petrol (my bill was pretty big at the time), and the hours were a lot better than what I had at the time.

Previous to this, the extent of my internet use was having it on my phone, tablet, laptop and TV. I’m an avid Netflix fan, and yes sometimes the movie might pause due to the internet being so slow, but I had hoped it wouldn’t become an issue.

Once I accepted the job, it was too late to back out on a worry. I just hoped it would be able to keep up with what I needed it to do.

I contacted my provider and they reassured me that I was getting high speeds and it would be fine, but I feel they told untruths, because it’s not actually fine.

I was expecting things to improve soon. There was plenty of talk about the upgrades. Eir had mentioned where I live, people in the area had spoken about it.

I really felt like it was around the next corner almost. It was such a blow when I found out Eir was pulling out.

It has a huge impact on my work. If I disconnect, I don’t get paid.

Also, my employer knows if I disconnect, as it is all tracked. If I disconnect, I can’t use the tools necessary to do my job, speak to my colleagues or contact my customers.

‘Rural people are forgotten about’

I have spoken of my fears to some of my close family and friends, and they are all worried for me.

I’m very sad and fearful, it’s horrible. I feel like the people of rural Ireland have been let down, with broken promise after broken promise.

To be honest, I have no idea what the future holds for me now. I’m just not sure if it is a sustainable thing for me, given the issues I already experience.

I feel like my employer will come to the end of their tether too – who will crack first? Me, and leave? Or them, letting me go because I’m not fulfilling my contract.

I wouldn’t be able to afford to move, I also like where I live – is that what it comes down to? Having to move because in this day and age, we cannot be serviced by basic needs?

Ireland really is in the dark ages, and rural Ireland even further behind that. No transportation links, no garda stations, terrible roads, no broadband. All because of where you live. Rural people are forgotten about, because we obviously don’t matter.

Read: Rural broadband: Compensation for homeowners as new law to give access to private land>

Read: Why did Eir quit the State’s broadband plan, and what now for rural Ireland?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Anonymous

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (63)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
71,313  48
2
Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm
57,695  99
3
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
47,062  129
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
336  0
2
Donabate residents are fighting a plan to build 'overbearing' three-storey apartment blocks
267  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
163  0
The42
1
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
35,018  4
2
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
27,454  48
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
16,718  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
17,469  1
2
"I just feel Irish": Jamie Dornan says Brexit keeps him awake at night
11,022  2
3
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
8,288  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie