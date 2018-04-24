  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sarah Jane would like to live independently with support. No such service or plan is possible'

The DÃ¡il finally voted to accept the Convention even though not all legislation has been passed or even enacted, writes Suzy Byrne.

By Suzy Byrne Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,240 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972636
Suzy Byrne Disability activist

LAST WEEK, MINISTER for State with responsibility for people with disabilities, Finian McGrath, visited The United Nations in New York to formally ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

It is over 11 years since Ireland said it would ratify this human rights treaty which was originally written by governments and people with disabilities to ensure that all disabled people would be respected and have full rights under national and international laws.

Refusing to ratify

Successive Irish governments refused to ratify the document saying they needed first to have the necessary legislation in place. However this year the DÃ¡il finally voted to accept the Convention even though not all legislation has been passed or even enacted.

Additionally the government has not signed up to a protocol which would allow individuals take complaints under the convention when they believe their rights are being infringed.

Many people might think that disabled people will have now automatic rights to the supports they need to ensure they are fully equal with everyone else. Sadly this is not the case. In fact it is so long since the Convention was first written that most disabled people and our allies donâ€™t even know what it says and how it is supposed to operate.

You can read the easy read version of the Convention here to see how comprehensive it is but how far we as a country have to go to ensure we are meeting it.

Members of Disabled People of Ireland are highlighting the governmentâ€™s failure to ensure the rights afforded to them by the articles of the Convention are met.

Right to live independently with support

Sarah Jane Lavin from Kildare pointed to Article 19 of the Convention which says that Ireland should recognise the right of all to live in the community.

Sarah Jane would like to live independently with support and have a choice in the supports she requires and from whom they are to be provided by. No such service or plan is possible or foreseen and Sarah Jane is not asked how she wishes to live her life.

Fiona Walsh from Dublin would like community services to respect her human rights and choices regarding her emotional health. Upholding Article 12 Equal Recognition before the Law and Article 14 Liberty and Security of the Person would ensure her autonomy, will and preferences, and legal capacity are respected.

Article 15 prohibits torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment and upholds the requirement to give informed consent along with the right to Bodily Integrity. None of these are currently guaranteed in Irish legislation enacted at present.

AccessibilityÂ 

Frank Larkin from Donegal says he canâ€™t take public transport without assistance or giving significant prior notice. None of the services are accessible and there is no financial support to afford an accessible taxi. Article 20 of the UNCRPD says disabled people should be able to use transport systems.

Fiona Weldon from Meath says the government is not meeting its requirements to provide her with an adequate standard of living and social protection as set out in Article 28 of the Convention. Fiona is waiting on additional supports hours forÂ two years, her freedom of movement is compromised because she canâ€™t leave her house without support.

Her working hours are also restricted as a result.Â She cannot go down town in her electric chair without support because either footpaths are not even or there are few accessible corresponding crossings.

Women with disabilities

Rosaleen McDonagh who lives in Dublin says the State is failing its commitments to ensure that women and girls with disabilities are being treated equally.Â Article 6 of the Convention says that women with disabilities face multiple discrimination and that the State should ensure that they enjoy full rights and protections.

Rosaleen points to the lack of appropriate supports for women with disabilities who experience domestic violence or assault.

The Oireachtas has yet to pass the Disability (Misc Provisions) Bill 2016 which would ensure the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is given the task to monitor the implementation of the convention and that the monitoring committee isÂ  composed by a majority of Disabled People as per Article 33 of the convention.

The Convention is completely toothless without active monitoring and the Ministerâ€™s visit to New York was cosmetic while so much legislation and policy is either not in place or completely against the spirit of the Convention.

All government ministers and all actions of the State need to be disability proofed and tested against the Convention from now on. Disabled people and those who support us need to know what the convention says and be finally and fully given the rights afforded to us under it.

Suzy Byrne is co-chairperson of Disabled People of Ireland (www.dpoi.ie). DPOI is an new organisation which aims to be governed directly by persons with disabilities across the full range of impairments working to ensure that decisions taken by the State and its agencies are made in full consultation with disabled people.

Fix it like Finland: â€˜Nowadays there isnâ€™t a single rough sleeper on Helsinki streetsâ€™>

Vaccines: â€˜Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wreckedâ€™>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Suzy Byrne  / Disability activist

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
124,439  112
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
118,869  126
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
46,025  49
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for â‚¬80m
548  0
2
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
231  0
3
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
194  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
71,338  23
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
44,574  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
31,009  11
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
7,289  0
2
BeyoncÃ© and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
7,177  0
3
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
6,775  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Two men arrested and â‚¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Two men arrested and â‚¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAÃ­
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
DUBLIN
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie