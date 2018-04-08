  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sonia was almost the perfect Irish hero: courageous, determined, yet fragile and all too human'

Moreover, Irish sport has continually demonstrated our nation’s capacity to unite behind certain events and certain individuals, writes Dr Richard McElligott.

By Dr Richard McElligott Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 9,114 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941640
Dr Richard McElligott Historian

OBJECTS DEFINE OUR our nation’s history. That is the essential concept behind National Treasures.

Over four roadshows my fellow curators and I were confronted with hundreds of items, each a cherished and significant part of the lives of the people who turned up to share them.

From these we were asked to select a sample which we felt best reflected the social, cultural, design and sporting history of this island over the past century – a daunting task. The fruits of this endeavour will be aired in RTÉ One’s four-part National Treasures series beginning this evening.

Sporting history

Given my academic interest in Ireland’s sporting history, I was asked to concentrate on items which would reveal to the viewer the rich tapestry of the nation’s sporting heritage. Sport offers a wonderful window into Irish society and the complexities, nuances and contradictions of Irish life are continuously revealed through our sporting history.

Moreover, Irish sport has continually demonstrated our nation’s capacity to unite behind certain events and certain individuals.

Sonia O’Sullivan is undoubtedly one of those individuals. A personal highlight of the project, which viewers will see in the first episode, was getting to select O’Sullivan’s running gear from the Barcelona Olympics and discussing her illustrious career with her father John.

Such a talent

Sonia was not just Ireland’s most renowned female athlete; she was one of the greatest sports stars Ireland has ever seen. It is amazing now to think that this small country, with a relatively unremarkable pedigree in international athletics, produced such a talent.

Sonia dominated world middle-distance running in the mid-1990s. Having first shot to prominence with a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 meters in Barcelona, she went on to win gold in the 1995 World Championships, gold in three European Championships and gold twice in the 1998 World Cross Country Championships. In 1994 she smashed the 2000 meters world record by three seconds, a time not subsequently bested until February 2017.

Yet more than her talents and her unprecedented successes on the world stage, it was the high-profile setbacks experienced in the Atlanta Olympics that helped endear her to the Irish public.

A stomach illness ensured that despite being the odds-on favourite for the 5,000 metres, she failed to finish the final. It struck me as I listened to John talk with such pride about his daughter how we, as a nation, were also so emotionally invested in her. We shared her pain and agony on that humid summer night in Georgia and, like her father, we revelled as she returned to the world stage resolved to erase that failure.

Athletic redemption

Her athletic redemption culminated on September 25 2000. In the final of the Sydney Olympics 5000 meters, Ireland came to a standstill as we collectively roared on our unassuming hero from Cobh.

I can only imagine the emotions John felt as his daughter hunted down Romania’s Gabriela Szabo in a captivating sprint finish. Szabo did just enough to hold on to gold, but O’Sullivan’s silver was the first Olympic medal won by an Irish woman in athletics. It was also the country’s first track and field Olympic medal since John Treacy’s silver in 1984.

Throughout a glittering career, Sonia filled us with excitement and nerves. A proven winner who nevertheless suffered huge disappointment, Sonia was almost the perfect Irish hero: courageous, determined, yet fragile and all too human.

The items John so graciously filmed with us showcase one of the most astounding talents to emerge from an Irish athletics tradition that stretches all the way back to the eighteenth century. Yet on a more personal level, they demonstrate the quiet but immense pride of a father in his daughter’s achievements.

It is that link between the personal and the greater historical context that is at the heart of the National Treasures project.

Dr Richard McElligott is a lecturer in modern Irish history in University College Dublin and a curator on RTE’s National Treasures, a four-part series starting this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.   

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dr Richard McElligott  / Historian

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Who would make the better President of Ireland?
72,927  170
2
Body of missing Tipperary man found
60,485  7
3
Three dead and up to 20 injured after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany
58,559  265
Fora
1
Dunnes has forced Blanchardstown centre to scale back its latest development plans
268  0
2
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
123  0
3
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
100  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
59,387  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
47,261  91
3
'The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have'
44,793  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
5 uncommon PMS symptoms can create absolute havoc on your life
8,090  4
2
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
6,897  0
3
Niall Horan, Colin Farrell, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,560  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
MURDER
Man goes on trial in India charged with rape and murder of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin
Man goes on trial in India charged with rape and murder of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin
Man arrested in connection with 'shocking' murder of London teenager
Appeal launched over 30-year-old murder of German backpacker whose body was found in forest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie