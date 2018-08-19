This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 19 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have twice had to rebuild our village on the West Bank - now our school is under threat'

The principal of the school used by Palestinian children in Susya makes a direct appeal to the Irish government to support them.

By Mohamad Nawajaa Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 8:45 AM
17 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4187263
Mohamad Nawajaa Principal of Susya School

ON JULY 11, Palestinians in the small village of Susya, in the occupied Palestinian territory, felt less vulnerable and more hopeful.

The Seanad’s vote that day in support of a bill prohibiting the import of goods and services from illegal settlements gave us hope that international complicity in maintaining Israel’s theft of our land and dispossession of our people will one day come to an end.

Susya is located in the South Hebron hills. Its residents were displaced by Israel for the first time in 1949, a year after the “Nakba”, the Arabic word for “catastrophe” which Palestinians use to refer to their dispossession and forcible displacement from their homeland in 1948. In 1986, Susya residents were uprooted once again by the Israeli army.

Health clinic, school, homes under threat

Susya was then demolished twice, once in 1989 and again in 2011, only to be rebuilt by those of us who live there. It is now threatened with being completely demolished. The proposed demolition extends to a health clinic and Susya’s only school, as well as to the remaining homes – a number of caravans and tents.

Our suffering multiplied when an illegal Israeli colonial settlement was constructed on our confiscated land. While the settlers were immediately given access to a range of services, we were denied running water and electricity.

We were also prohibited from engaging in any further construction to preserve space for the future expansion of the illegal settlement.

Between 1999 and 2001, Israeli forces destroyed most of our water cisterns, some of which were centuries old. Our water heating solar panels were also smashed. According to Amnesty International this was done, “to expel the population from the village in order to make way for the expansion of the Israeli settlement of Sussia”.

Colonised

We brought a case to the Israeli High Court, presenting our authentic deeds to the land that was confiscated for the benefit of the settlement.

But to no avail. The Israeli justice system has, after all, almost always served the interests of the Israeli military occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land.

The European Union, including Ireland, considers all Israeli settlements established in the occupied Palestinian territory illegal. Yet, aside from rhetorical condemnations, the EU has never taken one concrete step to stop Israeli settlements or hold Israel accountable for building and feverishly expanding them.

European businesses enable settlements to thrive and expand; the EU imports goods from Israel’s illegal settlements at an estimated annual value of $300 million. Israel interprets the continued ability of its illegal settlements to trade with Europe as a tacit green light to continue their colonisation project with utter impunity. Indeed, even when settlers who killed Susya residents were acquitted by the Israeli courts, the EU failed to take any action.

Our children showing signs of trauma

Our children are arguably worst affected by the illegal settlements. Settlers aggressively attack them on the way to school and even at school, stealing their bags, ripping their books and threatening them with vicious dogs.

They also raid our homes threatening to burn them down, while we are still in them. These experiences have a profound impact on our children who now display symptoms of psychological trauma.

With the help of international solidarity, we are resisting this grave injustice with determination and insisting on staying in our homes. But we cannot carry on this struggle for our basic rights while the EU, including Ireland, continues its complicity in Israel’s occupation and colonisation.

Thank you to Seanad Éireann

The Seanad’s vote is a warmly welcomed first step by Ireland towards ending its role in maintaining Israeli settlements. By banning the import of their products and services, Ireland would send a strong message that impunity will not last and that the rule of international law must prevail.

If the bill does pass into law, Ireland will become a leader on this issue in Europe, and beyond. It will no doubt encourage other governments to go beyond resorting to the mere rhetorical condemnation of Israeli settlements, which has only served to enable their ongoing expansion.

In Susya, such leadership means a lot to us. Our very survival as a community depends on it.

Mohammad Nawajaa is principal of Susya School in the West Bank.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Mohamad Nawajaa  / Principal of Susya School

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		DJ Gareth O'Callaghan to step down from radio as he battles 'rare and incurable disease'
    65,015  53
    2
    		Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    53,386  54
    3
    		Storm Ernesto is on the way - and will bring some Californian wildfire smoke with it
    44,246  19
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been reprimanded for suspending a worker after last year’s strike
    1,098  0
    2
    		Why the Leaving Cert is hurting Ireland's economy
    276  0
    3
    		'A niche in the market': Dundalk's Cheetah Money says Ireland is ripe for digital-only banking
    171  0
    The42
    1
    		Paddy Barnes wiped out by crippling body shot in maiden world title shot at Windsor
    54,800  27
    2
    		'Katie's not improving... She's definitely stoppable, and my hands are made to do exactly that'
    33,848  27
    3
    		'I’d say it was tough enough for him...he would more than likely be playing with Galway as well'
    25,441  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Wait, did Hailee Steinfeld nab Niall Horan as her boyfriend through a tweet?
    11,536  0
    2
    		'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves is on his final warning for using the n-word twice on CBB
    8,661  1
    3
    		12 items of clothing on Boohoo that we need to have a chat about
    5,341  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Camping at the Phoenix Park and sitting in the Popemobile: Memories of John Paul II's visit
    Camping at the Phoenix Park and sitting in the Popemobile: Memories of John Paul II's visit
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    Mary McAleese: 'World Meeting of Families is essentially a right wing rally'
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie