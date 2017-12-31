  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Therapy and personal training taught me that it's impossible to run away from self-loathing'

In an ideal world, we’d be active because we love our bodies, not because we hate them, writes Rosemary MacCabe.

By Rosemary MacCabe Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 7:30 PM
10 hours ago 13,697 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3756342
Rosemary MacCabe Personal trainer

IT’S A CONFUSING time, the New Year, when one year ends and we’re expected to bounce, eagerly, full of resolutions (and Roses) into the next.

But we’re given such conflicting messages. One message – from family, friends and that half-finished box of Roses that, sure, you couldn’t just throw in the bin – is that it’s still a time for celebrating, for drinking hot whiskeys “to stay warm”, for turkey sandwiches and mince pies and relaxing in front of whatever Big Movie is being shown that day.

The other, of course, is that it’s time for a fresh start – time to MAKE 2018 YOUR BEST YEAR YET (click here for our special New Year membership offers).

Encouraging polarised thinking

Having qualified as a personal trainer, the encouragement of this kind of thinking has never been more tempting.

A reported 12% of gym memberships commence in January and searches on Google for gym memberships spike by up to 40%. In the fitness industry, there’s never been a more lucrative time to encourage this kind of polarised thinking.

The best representation of the concept is the “before and after” photograph. In the “before”, you are fatter; you are wearing the underwear of a person who has given up on themselves; you appear slightly despondent and ashamed.

In the “after”, you have been reborn. You are thinner; you are wearing the new, sexy pants of someone in their sexual prime; you are smiling directly into the lens.

What we tend to forget is that these two people – one larger, one smaller – are, in fact, one person. The future you, who has made time to train and prioritised healthy eating is, morally, no better than the current you.

There is nothing wrong with you right now

If this “transformation” is motivated by shame and disgust at your “before” picture, how will you feel if and when you return to that state? What happens if you get sick, or you have children, or your partner is unwell and stress and heartbreak result in a demotion of training and health foods on your priority list?

What happens when you find yourself back at square one, staring down the barrel of a camera lens and realising that you are, once again, the “before” pic you so detested?

The thing is, there is nothing wrong with you right now. Whether you’re active or inactive, whether you overeat or undereat (it’s rare to find someone who doesn’t do one of the two – undoubtedly related to the shame and moral judgement we assign to food), your body is an incredible thing that carries your brain around. That’s pretty important.

The problem with trying to find a “solution”, and placing all of our hopes in January as the starting date for its denouement, is the implication that there is a problem to begin with. Your body is not a problem to be solved.

Joining a gym and overhauling your diet in an attempt to get away from your “before” picture is the fitness equivalent of volunteering to work in a charity shop because you’re ashamed of how you speak to your mother. If therapy – and personal training – have taught me anything, it’s that it’s impossible to run away from feelings of shame and self-loathing. We need to face them head on.

Focus on what your body can do

If you find that you hate your body because of the way it looks, why not move away from focusing on the mirror, the scales or the lens? Shifting your focus from what your body can’t do, what it doesn’t look like, to what it can do – focusing on strength and ability – can make a huge difference to your perception of self.

Yes, training is hugely beneficial – but not just for our physical selves. Mental and emotional health are just as important as, if not more important than, physical health.

In an ideal world, we’d be active because we love our bodies, not because we hate them. But that doesn’t mean fetishising the gym as some form of modern-day Mass. Spending four hours a day in the gym does not make you a better person – arguably, it makes you at least 30% less interesting than the person who spends 45 minutes training hard, and enjoys the rest of their life.

Sure, go for a walk; lift some heavy weights; go to a class you enjoy and sweat and curse under your breath. Eat green vegetables in huge quantities. Drink lots of water. Do it for the you in the “before” picture – the version of you who is kind and generous and funny and interesting and has people who love and care about you.

Do it because you’re proud of yourself, not because you’re ashamed.

Rosemary MacCabe is a journalist and personal trainer based in Dublin. She works at Lift Training Studios in Smithfield, LiftTrainingStudios.ie.

‘Maybe we should slosh our way through the forty days before Easter too’>

Supermarket promotions: ‘Down the road there is a ruinous cost to cheap food’>

Voices

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rosemary MacCabe  / Personal trainer
@RosemaryMacCabe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
120,868  143
2
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
66,794  303
3
Endgame: How gardaí have pushed the Kinahan cartel to the brink of collapse in 12 months
58,895  43
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
349  0
The42
1
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
24,856  64
2
Quiz: Can you name the Ireland rugby international from their club gear?
22,403  11
3
Have boots, will travel: Cillian Sheridan fulfilling eastern promise on latest stop in Poland
15,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
11,686  8
2
What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
7,070  6
3
This Dublin kid's valiant first attempt on the roller skates he got off Santy is going viral
6,869  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
LIMERICK
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Gardaí start murder probe as victim of fatal Limerick stabbing named locally as Willie Lynch (35)
Limerick put Rebels to the sword to get season off to perfect start in Mallow
RIP
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie