  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'

The neverending race to secure affordable accommodation continues its painful existence in Dublin, writes Colm Boohig.

By Colm Boohig Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
50 minutes ago 6,876 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972671
Colm Boohig Journalist and blogger

January 5 2018. An email arrived from our trusted landlady saying that our apartment, located in south Dublin, was being sold. Happy New Year.

My partner and I wanted desperately to stay and so we, with an overdue attempt at finally planting our feet on the property ladder, made an offer to become owners.

This bid transpired to be laughable when compared to the prospective buyer’s tangible interest. The apartment was eventually purchased in cash – our offer completely trumped. The buyer never viewed the apartment and we never stood a chance.

Wrong side of the rental market

We, like countless others living in Dublin for greater opportunity, were back on the wrong side of the rental market and at its mercy. It was bad in August 2016, the last time we needed a new home, but the start of 2018 brought with it an alarming reality.

Supply, it seemed, had never been so subservient to demand. We gulped and opened the Daft.ie app to start searching. Oh. Sweet. Lord.

Eighteen months of tenancy entitled us to forty-two days of urgency. We needed all of our allocated viewing time.

When demand for property outweighs supply you are never alone but those you confide in at times like these are often your foes. Young professionals are always searching for that most elusive combination in Ireland’s capital: affordable accommodation.

Stories of frustration

Our journey for new shelter took us throughout Dublin city and its surrounding suburbs. The search garnered sympathy from the settled but a gratefulness on their part that they were no longer involved.

Along the way we heard countless stories of similar frustration, sometimes anguish, from the same demographic of renters, many of whom simply want to be buyers.

We are no different. In fact, so many 20 and 30-somethings in Ireland share this overcrowded and unstable boat.

Regardless, while we were (and are) pre-approved for a mortgage from two banks, a six-week eviction notice scuppers many purchasing plans. If your landlord is selling, your future house plans are going.

‘It’s gone’

Forty two days go by fast when you’re looking over your shoulder.

And so, Daft.ie was accessed and the default email to prospective landlords assembled and sent in large quantities. Me, a journalist from Cork. She, an optometrist from Waterford. We were clean, respectful, quiet and punctual with rent. All the good stuff and it was all true. As true as the common reply we regularly received. “No, it’s gone.”

At least these blunt naysayers responded. Rejection is tough but radio silence is bewildering. We received plenty of the latter. We also experienced a new trend since August 2016 – increasingly unsociable viewing times.

It seemed that the previously unheralded 10/11am weekday slot was now being bandied about with great frequency.

Ask anyone in this situation and they will tell you that receiving an email from a would-be landlord about a property is exciting, initially. But that flame is quickly extinguished when such frustrating time slots are on offer without compromise. We subsequently missed several openings.

Luck of the draw

In total, we sent just shy of fifty emails, received less than a dozen responses and viewed six properties.

We secured the last place we viewed over other interested parties by the luck of the draw. With just over a week to spare, we found a place to call home in Dublin. We could breathe but we could also think; there is too much animosity between landlords and tenants. And there is not enough government assistance.

You can leave Dublin, of course. Nobody is forcing you to stay. But, for so many young professionals in Ireland, there are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price.

We chose the former and we’re one of the lucky ones. Why? Take five minutes to stroll through the city and see so many souls lying on the streets, unsheltered.

Unemployment may be at a decade low but it seems homelessness has never been more prevalent. In between, the neverending race to secure affordable accommodation continues its painful existence in the capital.

Colm Boohig is a journalist and blogger who works for Storyful.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Colm Boohig  / Journalist and blogger

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
110,488  151
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
57,867  51
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
53,488  99
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
411  0
2
A record €135m price tag has been placed on this south Dublin apartment block
383  0
3
Here’s what we know about the crisis facing Limerick's Aughinish Alumina
209  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
73,479  46
2
RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster's head of sport
48,831  41
3
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
34,432  46
DailyEdge
1
An Australian comedian made an Irish anti-abortion campaigner travel to the UK to interview him about abortion
36,202  15
2
Kim Kardashian's naked body is now a mould for a perfume bottle, and Chrissy Teigen is over it
12,265  0
3
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
7,808  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
DUBLIN
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of â¬2.28m robbery, court hears
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
POLICE
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
Peru police hunt for men wanted in connection with lynching of Canadian man suspected of killing elderly shaman
12-year-old Australian boy steals family credit card to fly to Bali alone
CORK
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
Winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket bought in February hasn't claimed their prize
'It was a bit of a risk going back' - Cadogan enjoying life with the Cork hurlers again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie