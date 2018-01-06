  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need reverse vending machines in shops with a 25c deposit on containers'

As a kid I remember collecting old Cidona bottles from the hedgerows and receiving five pence from the local shop for each one that I returned, writes Ciarán Cuffe.

By Ciarán Cuffe Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 9:00 AM
12 hours ago 11,992 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3783721
Ciarán Cuffe Chair, Dublin City Council’s Transportation Strategic Policy Committee

MAYBE I’M SHOWING my age, but as a kid I remember collecting old Cidona bottles from the hedgerows around where I lived, and receiving five pence from the local shop for each one that I returned. It kept me in sweets money and helped keep the city and countryside clean.

These days however we are saturated with rubbish from a throw-away culture of plastic packaging every time we go to the local shop or supermarket. This isn’t good for the planet, and it contributes to the increase in illegally dumped waste on our streets.

While levels of recycling have increased in recent years, there are big issues over contamination and confusion around what we can recycle.

Chinese ban

Up until now, much of what we recycled was sent abroad for recycling to countries such as China. Back in July of last year China told the World Trade Organisation that it will effectively ban imports of 24 categories of recyclables and solid waste starting this January.

Until recently China allowed a level of 1.5% contamination of recyclable waste. They’ve now reduced this figure to 0.5% and this means that a lot of Ireland’s recyclable materials won’t make the grade from this January.

Something needs to be done, as China no longer wants to be the world’s dustbin.

Decisive action 

Countries such as Germany have a deposit on drinks containers, and have machines in supermarkets that allow you to bring back empty cans and bottles to get your money back. We need a deposit on drinks containers here.

We should require reverse vending machines in our supermarkets with a 25c deposit on beverage containers. It keeps the streets clean, and reduces the contamination that can occur when we place our recyclables into a mixed green bin.

Just over fifteen years ago Lowe Alpine employed hundreds of workers making clothing from recycled ‘PET’ plastic bottles, yet these jobs were lost when we started sending our recycling offshore. We could bring back jobs like these if Minister Naughten introduces the right regulations to create employment here at home.

Germany’s lead

Ireland needs to follow the lead taken by Germany and other Nordic countries. We need to exercise leadership in preventing a ‘China Crisis’ in the waste industry.

We are burning, dumping and exporting far too much of our waste. Much of our recycled waste has been exported in the past but as the door to China closes we have an opportunity to create more jobs and profits at home in reusing and recycling waste. China has taken away the easy option, and we have to up our game.

The government must rethink how we deal with waste. There is a real danger that the China ban will lead to more incineration and dumping instead of re-use and recycling. To prevent this there are several initiatives where Ireland could take the lead.

We could incentivise jobs in recycling by providing scholarships for the design of products for the circular economy. We also need to move more quickly to phase out toxic plastics such as microbeads that damage marine life. We should revise the regulatory approval under which Repak operates to ensure Ireland reaches the proposed EU target to recycle 75% of waste packaging by 2030.

Make better use of energy

We could also introduce an incineration levy similar to the landfill levy so that valuable recyclables do not go up in smoke in the Ringsend and Duleek incinerators. For the waste that is being sent for incineration, we need to make better use of the energy that is created, and provide district heating so that nearby communities can use this energy to heat their homes.

This requires new legislation from Minister Naughten to make this a reality, but it has not yet happened.

Now is the time for action, instead of waiting for the crisis to unfold. Already recyclable material is being stockpiled in the UK. These changes were flagged by China six months ago and yet we are still waiting for Minister Naughten to respond.

The same will happen here unless we take decisive steps. If he fails to act, the consumer will have to pick up the tab and pay more for burning and sorting through our rubbish.

A circular economy saves money

As the Environmental Protection Agency has stated we are wasting a significant amount of valuable material that could be reused. The promotion of a circular economy saves money and reduces pressure on the environment.

Rahm Emanuel once said a crisis represents: “an opportunity an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before”. In the Irish context our recycling crisis allows us to something that we did well in the past, and can do so again with the right incentives.

Our grandparents knew how to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste. We need to learn from what they did well in the past.

Irish consumers want to see what we discard creating jobs here at home, but this requires changes from the top.

Ciarán Cuffe is a Green Party City Councillor who sits on Dublin City Council’s Environmental Strategic Policy Committee and lectures in Environment and Planning at the Dublin Institute of Technology.

Tweeting TDs: Who excelled on social media in 2017?>

1918 was a year of monumental importance that had plenty in common with 2018 Ireland>  

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Cuffe  / Chair, Dublin City Council’s Transportation Strategic Policy Committee
@CiaranCuffe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
48,925  103
2
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
38,766  54
3
Man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for 3 weeks
36,575  27
Fora
1
A leading Irish science investor backed by a Ryanair co-founder is being liquidated
178  0
2
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
134  0
3
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
35,809  101
2
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
27,629  32
3
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
25,924  75
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
11,040  4
2
6 things you could buy for the price of a VIP Coachella ticket
6,337  1
3
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,249  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over â¬100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
OPINION
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
New year, new car? Here's what you should consider before you buy
CLARE
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie