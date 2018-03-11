  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Of course she has time, she has no children for God’s sake’: What women who aren't mothers deal with

It’s hard for parents and non-parents to fully understand, and support, each other’s worlds, writes Úna Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh.

By Úna Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 14,287 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889447
Úna Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh Teacher from Tipperary

I THINK MOST of us grow up believing that some fine day we’ll be parents.

I still consider myself too young for motherhood, so it’s quite the shock to realise that I have, most probably, left my fertile years behind me.

I never imagined that I’d get to this age without having been seduced by the thought of my own little TinyTears.

For whatever combination of reasons, this is where I am, where I’m staying (despite the boundless possibilities modern science offers) and where I’m surprisingly happy to be.

It’s great not having a sense of regret or loss but I can’t pretend that getting here was bump-free (that pun may be somewhat misleading).

‘Mourn the loss of the children I would never have’

As I approached thirty-five I went to a physic/medium, I’m not sure which or even what the difference is. Funny move really as I don’t even believe in their powers, but something (turning 35 and not yet wanting children despite the biological tick tock?) drove me to a chap my friend swore by.

He gave me a good old critic of myself and my life and predicted a few things, nothing I wanted to hear. One particular lowlight was the fact that I wouldn’t win the lottery. No great shock, considering that I never do it. Bad news nonetheless, as winning big had always been part of my retirement plan.

His big reveal, however, was that although I could have children and would be an ok, if somewhat overprotective mother, it wasn’t on the cards for me.

I cried all the way home in the car and prematurely began to mourn the loss of the children I would never have.

Well-meaning friends warned me against denying myself the possibility of having a family and urged me not to let this physic/medium/chancer direct my fate. But tellingly, I recovered very quickly from his prediction and began to see a future beyond the traditional domestic scene I had previously taken as a given.

I wouldn’t say I felt relieved exactly, but, though his assertion had definitely shaken me, it had also made perfect sense.

‘Club I’ll never get into’

Truthfully, I had never been able to imagine myself as a mother and the broodiness I assumed would assail me just wasn’t coming. Why had I even felt this fleeting sense of loss?

Irish women have the third-highest rate of childlessness in the developed world (OECD, 2014). There are plenty of us about, yet, telling people I don’t have children is met with either discomfort, sympathy, distancing or high-pitched exclamations that I’m lucky to have so much freedom.

It’s quite possible that I’m paranoid but, as a friend in college always said, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean you’re wrong.

I still don’t like the idea that there’s a club out there that I’ll never get into. It’s my competitive side, I hate to fail. Maybe it stirs up bad memories of not being admitted to clubs when I was younger. Or perhaps it’s due to the ‘them and us’ mentality that exists regarding parenthood, the wall that separates those who have children from those who don’t.

‘Lack of empathy isn’t one-sided’

Years ago, in a posh shop off Grafton Street I heard the assistant angrily say to someone at the other end of the phone ‘Of course she has time to do it, she has no children for God’s sake’.

I was taken aback at her venom (and unsurprised when the shop went to the wall soon after). But on many occasions since, I have heard the same umbrage being taken at anyone without children saying they are time-pressed or tired.

I can only imagine the conversations that take place when those of us without children aren’t present. The lack of empathy isn’t one-sided either.

When I’m in the company of peers who are mothers, I often resent the dominance of baby/child-talk and find it hard to stay interested.

I want to ask the parents of children having tantrums in restaurants to take them home. On trains and planes it’s hard to resist prising devices playing loud cartoons from the hands of children. I’m sure I don’t hide this intolerance very well either.

My conclusion is that, with the best will in the world, it’s hard for parents and non-parents to fully understand, and support, each other’s worlds, that’s just a fact of life.

Mother’s Day is a lovely way to show appreciation for the very hard work that mammies do. I hope all mothers get a chance to put the feet up and feel appreciated this Mother’s Day.

Let’s not forget though that such Hallmark occasions can be a rough reminder of that wall, and spare a thought for those who tried and failed to enter the club. Word to the wise, stay off Facebook for the day and do something lovely for yourself.

Úna Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh is a secondary teacher from Tipperary. 

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Úna Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh  / Teacher from Tipperary

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
So why won't insurance companies cover your 10-year-old car?
130,094  154
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
61,100  81
3
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
48,384  20
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
1,310  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,004  0
3
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
91  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
69,042  30
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
58,334  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
44,275  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
6,399  1
2
What Percent Paris Hilton Are You?
4,396  0
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
3,895  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie