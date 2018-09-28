Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD

Rebecca Carter Source: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

A STUDENT WHO this week one a High Court judicial review case to have her appeal against her Leaving Cert results expedited has officially accepted her college place.

18-year-old Rebecca Carter from Co Wexford won the right to have her amended results considered by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) before its own date of 30 October.

Her results had been incorrectly totted up meaning her points score fell marginally short of achieving that necessary to earn a place studying veterinary medicine at UCD.

In his judgement on the matter on Wednesday of this week Justice Richard Humphreys said that the situation faced by Carter had been highly unfair and described the process engaged in by the Commission as manifestly unfit for purpose, and a situation which should not repeat itself next year.

He said the delay in dealing with her request for a recount had caused her distress.

Following the decision to overrule the SEC, Carter hugged her mother Anne Marie and her father Niall in court and said she was delighted with the outcome. Her mother said she was absolutely delighted “for Becky” who, she said had always wanted to be a vet.

She is now in a position to accept her college place, and will start her course at the south Dublin university on Monday next, 1 October.

Carter received her amended results from the SEC earlier today and has now officially been granted her place by the Central Applications Office.

UCD Students Union has announced it will hold a reception for Carter on her first day this coming Monday.