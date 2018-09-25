This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'

Rebecca Carter has been denied a place studying veterinary medicine in UCD because the State Examinations Commission will not hear her appeal until October.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 16,497 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254009

File Photo Leaving Cert Exams Begin This Wednesday. Source: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

AN 18-YEAR-OLD student whose leaving cert marks were wrongly totted up by an examiner says the error which has denied her a place in veterinary medicine at UCD is an “absolute and utter disgrace”.

Rebecca Carter has brought High Court proceedings against the State Examination Commission (SEC) over its decision not to re-check her results before mid-October, effectively costing her a place at UCD which decides its student allocation by the end of September.

Rebecca, of Castlebridge, Wexford, also seeks an injunction against UCD restraining the college from refusing her a place on the course.

Both the SEC and UCD have opposed the action, which opened before Justice Richard Humphreys today, and denies any wrongdoing in the matter.

Previously the court heard that UCD had agreed not to allocate Rebecca’s potential placing until 30 September allowing the court to deal with her judicial review of decisions to date relating to her exam results.

Opening the case on Tuesday Micheal P O’Higgins SC, with Brendan Hennessy Bl instructed by solicitor Eileen McCabe for Carter, said Rebecca repeated her leaving certificate exams in May 2018 and was just six points short of the required number in the first round of offers for veterinary medicine in UCD.

She was one point short in the second round. She sought a recheck of her business exam script, which revealed that the examiner had wrongly totted up the marks.

Higher grade

Had the error not occurred Rebecca’s final total points would have given her a higher grade in her business paper and she would have surpassed the points required for veterinary medicine.

When the error was uncovered the Commission was contacted and asked to have matters put right so she could take up her place.

She had then been told the Commission could not correct the error until mid-October. If the mistake was not corrected by the start of October she would have to wait until 2019 to commence her chosen course.

Counsel said after the obvious error was discovered it was hoped that “common sense would prevail” and that “bureaucratic tape would be cut”.

Counsel said this was not the case and the SEC and UCD appeared to be blaming each other over the matter, leaving Carter falling between two stools.

O’Higgins said it also appeared that the SEC’s policy is that if the totting up error had appeared on the front cover of the exam script, it could have been rectified outside the normal appeals process.

However this was not possible because the adding up error was inside the paper.

The SEC’s decision, counsel said, is improper and irrational and should be quashed by the court.

‘Worked extremely hard’

Counsel said that Carter had worked extremely hard to get into veterinary medicine, and had attended at UCD with first-year veterinary students.

She said that she has been left without a place on this year’s course and her future career has been put on hold because of “somebody else’s mistake”.

“It is an absolute and utter disgrace that this error has denied me a place in veterinary medicine,” she stated in a court document.

The State Examination Commission, represented by Conor Power SC and Aoife Carroll Bl, denies that it has acted improperly and denies that it has acted irrationally in the matter.

It says that any alleged error can only be corrected through the formal appeals process, and the error cannot be dealt with through the rectification process.

The SEC also denies that it has failed to have sufficient regard for Carter’s rights and adds that the system it operates to deal with errors such as that alleged by her protects the interests of all examination candidates.

Her appeal it says will be fully considered.

The case continues tomorrow.

In adjourning the matter the judge said he hoped to be in a position to rule on the application following the conclusion of submissions tomorrow.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    55,499  14
    2
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    51,371  75
    3
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    46,988  94
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    390  0
    2
    		Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
    150  0
    3
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    40,052  13
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    35,692  33
    3
    		'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'
    17,405  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    12,969  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    9,628  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    7,276  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    WEXFORD
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    HOUSING
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    'It's a weird side-effect': Activist hopes PigeonGate video will bring attention to housing movement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie