11 RAF jets will fly over Dublin tonight - but don't panic

THE IRISH AVIATION Authority has advised residents of Dublin City that the RAF’s Red Arrows will fly over the city.

However, the residents shouldn’t be worried – it’s all part of the Bray Air Show.

The planes will fly over Dublin at around 7.50pm tonight on their way to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

They will perform in the air show tomorrow. This flypast will include 11 jet aircraft that will fly in formation and the IAA says that it will be loud.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said:

“We’ve a long history of supporting aviation activities that help promote the aviation industry so we are very proud to support the Foynes Air show and the Bray Air Display. We are delighted to welcome the Red Arrows to Ireland as part of the Aviation Ireland weekend.”

The Red Arrows, Hawk fast jets flown by experienced military pilots, are known around the world for their daring stunts.

They are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, eastern England.