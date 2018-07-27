This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Some people will get clear patches for sure': Irish stargazers have eyes peeled for blood moon

Widespread cloud is hampering efforts for Irish stargazers to get a glimpse of the rare eclipse.

By Sean Murray Friday 27 Jul 2018, 10:35 PM
13 minutes ago 1,392 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4152627
The blood men seen clearly in Israel
Image: Ariel Schalit/PA Images
The blood men seen clearly in Israel
The blood men seen clearly in Israel
Image: Ariel Schalit/PA Images

THE LONGEST “BLOOD moon” eclipse this century began this evening, but many Irish stargazers are being hampered from seeing the thrilling celestial spectacle as a cloudy night pervades across the country.

As Mars is the closest it’s been to Earth in 15 years tonight, it’s a double whammy for keen amateur and professional astronomers alike.

In Ireland, the eclipse is set to last for about 3 hours and 6 minutes, from 9.22 pm to 12.28 am.

The period of complete eclipse — known as “totality”, when the moon appears darkest — lasted for just under 51 minutes in Ireland, from 9.26 pm to 10.13 pm.

David Moore, from Astronomy Ireland, told TheJournal.ie that he was hoping for a break in the clouds before the opportunity passed this evening.

Fortunately for those who not be lucky enough to see the moon tonight, they will get another chance for a visual feast in the not-too distant future according to Moore.

“We are actually set to get another eclipse on 20 January next year,” he said. “We’ll get to see the whole thing from start to finish.”

What is a blood moon?

A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth takes position in a straight line between the moon and sun, blotting out the direct sunlight that normally makes our satellite glow whitish-yellow.

The moon travels to a similar position every month, but the tilt of its orbit means it normally passes above or below the Earth’s shadow — so most months we have a full moon without an eclipse.

When the three celestial bodies are perfectly lined up, however, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light from the sun while refracting or bending red light onto the moon, usually giving it a rosy blush.

This is what gives the phenomenon the name “blood moon”, though Mark Bailey of the Armagh Observatory in Northern Ireland said the colour can vary greatly.

It depends partly on “how cloudy or transparent those parts of the Earth’s atmosphere are which enable sunlight to reach the moon”, he told AFP.

“During a very dark eclipse the moon may be almost invisible.

“Less dark eclipses may show the moon as dark grey or brown… as rust-coloured, brick-red, or, if very bright, copper-red or orange.”

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best
117,264  22
2
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
69,730  0
3
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
55,588  74
Fora
1
After announcing its closure, food-waste startup Obeo will 'customer fund' for its survival
589  0
2
A civil servant sacked on his 65th birthday has lost an unfair dismissal claim
415  0
3
A Japanese tech giant wants to help fix Dublin's traffic snarls with sensors and AI
362  0
The42
1
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
37,707  18
2
Entertaining first leg between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca leaves Europa League tie in the balance
23,584  17
3
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
22,132  11
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
52,053  28
2
Ireland's answer to Taylor Swift just released her first album, and Elton John is a huge fan
5,135  0
3
People are fuming with Dr Alex over what he did to Alexandra on Love Island
4,903  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
DUBLIN
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie