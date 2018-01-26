'Everyone knows now... I have three legs': Celebrities laugh off major Vanity Fair photoshop blunder

EVERY YEAR AHEAD of the Oscars, Vanity Fair does a special Hollywood issue featuring a raft of celebs.

Source: Vanity Fair

This year’s cover is quite delightful – Oprah and Reese Witherspoon are joined by Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro, amongst others.

The cover has caused a bit of a stir online overnight as most people, Reese Witherspoon included, thought that Vanity Fair had photoshopped a third leg onto her image.

However, Vanity Fair has since clarified that it was, in fact, just the lining of her dress.

Source: Vanity Fair

In a tweet, Witherspoon responded to the blunder, brushing it off in a light-hearted manner.

“Well… I guess everybody knows now… I have three legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. And I will never apologise for snuggling Oprah… If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it,” Witherspoon wrote.

While Witherspoon may not have actually suffered a photoshop error, Oprah appears to have had a third hand added to her in the photo.

Retweet this picture of Oprah with 3 hands or you'll have a decade of bad luck pic.twitter.com/nPMOoe3kQk — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2018

Like Witherspoon, Oprah is just rolling with the mix-up.

“I accept your third leg. As I know you accept my third hand,” she wrote in a tweet.

Responding to Witherspoon’s tweet, Vanity Fair said: “While we would have loved this exclusive on Reese Witherspoon’s three legs, unfortunately, it’s just the lining of her dress.”

Following on from this, the magazine said: “As for Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? (We are correcting this error online.)”

James Franco

Vanity Fair issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter yesterday confirming that James Franco was due to appear on the cover but was removed following the string of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Franco sat for a photoshoot and interview and was due to be featured in the magazine’s Annie Leibovitz-shot portfolio, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a Vanity Fair spokesperson said.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Written by Valerie Loftus and posted on DailyEdge.ie