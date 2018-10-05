This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Regina Doherty has 'absolutely no confidence' North-South interconnector will happen

The minister said Brexit is “the biggest obstacle” facing the proposed energy project.

By Órla Ryan Friday 5 Oct 2018, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,786 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4271178
Minister Regina Doherty
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Minister Regina Doherty
Minister Regina Doherty
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection Regina Doherty has said she has “absolutely no confidence” that the North-South Interconnector will be completed.

The Meath East TD said the proposed energy project faces a number of legal challenges as well as the outcome of Brexit.

Speaking to LMFM, Doherty said: “The first obstacle is local to the Republic, where the Supreme Court hearing is set for two days next week on a judicial review of the project to date.

“The second legal obstacle in the way is an appeal on behalf of the institutions of Northern Ireland to their Supreme Court with regard to the decision that was taken by a court up there to overrule the decision-making process for the granting of the overhead lines in Northern Ireland.”

Doherty added that Brexit is “probably the biggest obstacle of all, facing both north and south in the coming weeks and months”.

Overhead power lines 

The government this week considered two reports into the interconnector and insisted that proposals by EirGrid to use overhead power lines will go ahead.

One of the reports, which looked at the cost and technical feasibility of building the interconnector underground, found that using electricity pylons was the preferable option by a ratio of 3:1.

The plans envisage a 400kV overhead electric power-line linking an existing substation in Woodland, Co Meath, with a planned substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone. 299 pylons are expected to be built across Cavan, Meath and Monaghan as part of the project, which An Bord Pleanála approved in 2016.

The proposals have angered locals in the three counties, who have voiced concerns about potential impacts on the environment, their health and property prices.

‘At odds with what people want’ 

Doherty today said an underground option would be about €450 million more expensive, but may be preferable. She said pylons are “at odds with what lots of people want”.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday, Minister for Communications Denis Naughten said Brexit will not impact the project. 

He also pointed to the potential offered by the overground option, stating: “The benefit of an overhead line is that you have the opportunity for investment along the route of that line. 

“Particularly in Co Monaghan, where there has been pinch points in the past in relation to electricity supply, there’s an opportunity to bring new investment there as well as supply.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment for comment about Doherty’s remarks.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    51,238  55
    2
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    43,883  13
    3
    		Two people injured after crush at popular Maynooth nightclub
    42,267  24
    Fora
    1
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    632  0
    2
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    252  0
    3
    		'People will walk into your business to try to do you out of money - that's happened to me'
    170  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    30,839  59
    2
    		All the info you need to watch Conor McGregor's fight this weekend
    22,807  54
    3
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    22,452  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    5,911  1
    2
    		Which Dublin Donut Shop Are You?
    3,479  1
    3
    		Egyptian airline insists 'fake' interview with Drew Barrymore definitely took place...it's The Dredge
    2,819  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    HSE
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Vast majority of people believe that the HSE does not place enough focus on mental health services
    Dr Peter Boylan appointed to assist HSE as it prepares to provide abortion services
    GARDAí
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie