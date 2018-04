File photo of a polling station in Dublin during the 2016 general election

AS THE EIGHTH Amendment referendum draws closer, a number of people have been concerned about not being able to find themselves on the online register.

CheckTheRegister.ie is a service provided by local authorities so people can check their entries on the Electoral Register online.

For a variety of reasons, people have been unable to find their details on the register – despite being registered.

We want to know: Are you registered to vote?