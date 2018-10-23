Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?

IN THE FIRST TV debate of this year’s Sinn Féin’s Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada said if elected she would wear the remembrance poppy, as a symbol of goodwill to the unionist community.

The emblem is a complicated issue for Irish politicians as it is associated with British service personnel who died in World War One. It is frequently seen in November and is worn on the 11th of the month, Armistice day, to mark the date the war ended.

Armistice day coincides with inauguration day for Ireland’s next President.

Today SF party leader Mary Lou McDonald has told the Irish Times she would not wear the poppy, but that Ní Riada had “started an interesting conversation”.

So today we’re asking would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?

