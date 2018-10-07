This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí renew their appeal after fatal crash on Naas Road

A man in his 30s was knocked down and killed last month.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,270 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4272961
A stretch of the N7 near Kingswood.
A stretch of the N7 near Kingswood.
A stretch of the N7 near Kingswood.

GARDAI HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information following a fatal crash on the Naas Road which happened at the end of last month. 

At around 4.15am on Sunday 30 September a man was knocked down by a van.  The collision happened on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood in Dublin. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating the incident wish to renew their appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this stretch of road in the early hours of the 30th and in particular any taxi drivers or motorists who have not come forward to date. 

“Witnesses are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    74,951  105
    2
    		Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    50,778  135
    3
    		The Irish For... You'll find some of the most beautiful autumnal words as Gaeilge
    29,858  25
    Fora
    1
    		HubSpot could hit 1,000 staff in Dublin soon - if it can convince workers to move here
    482  0
    2
    		A decade on, here's how Ireland's first austerity budget compares to the 2019 plan
    173  0
    3
    		Dublin's new bus plan isn't perfect - but it shouldn't be a political football
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem
    126,813  261
    2
    		As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    77,410  88
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League
    60,685  68
    DailyEdge
    1
    		7 light (but waterproof) jackets for when the weather just cannot be trusted
    5,576  1
    2
    		13 of the most miserable properties on the Dublin rental market this October
    4,742  4
    3
    		Words of wisdom: How these 7 celebrities manage their mental health issues
    4,005  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and â¬60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested following seizure of €90k worth of heroin after gardaí stop car on M9
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Plans afoot to construct new bridges in Dublin alongside iconic Royal Canal structures
    Plans afoot to construct new bridges in Dublin alongside iconic Royal Canal structures
    Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost
    'You feel like you have no life left': Teenager living in hotel speaks about daily struggle of being homeless
    PSNI
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Appeal after reports of Belfast robbery involving two hammer-wielding Halloween masked men
    Man (25) charged with rape of infant appears in Armagh court

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie