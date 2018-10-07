Gardaí renew their appeal after fatal crash on Naas Road

GARDAI HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information following a fatal crash on the Naas Road which happened at the end of last month.

At around 4.15am on Sunday 30 September a man was knocked down by a van. The collision happened on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood in Dublin. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating the incident wish to renew their appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this stretch of road in the early hours of the 30th and in particular any taxi drivers or motorists who have not come forward to date.

“Witnesses are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”