  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We'd given up hope': One year later, Kerry parents finally given full-time respite service for adult children

There has been no full-time respite service available in Kerry for around a year.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 7:45 AM
9 hours ago 11,733 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3868506
Laura Kelly
Laura Kelly
Laura Kelly

A RESPITE SERVICE is finally being made available again for adults who are living with disabilities in Kerry, as some parents say they’ve gone up to 14 months without support.

In the Listowel area of the southern county, there has been no dedicated respite centre for parents with adult children with disabilities for around a year.

Such care exists to enable full-time carers to take a short break, a holiday, or even just a rest.

Early last year, the site of a former respite centre in Listowel, known as the Haven, was redesignated primarily as a centre for those dependent upon full-time care.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association run the respite services across Kerry.

The HSE purchased another four-bedroom property in the Kilmorna area of the town in 2016 for €350,000. However that property was left vacant for months, prompting heavy criticism from local parents in need of respite facilities.

Last year, the HSE announced the house would re-open on a part-time basis. However, local parents were unsatisfied with this, as the part-time facility was still the only respite available to the whole of Kerry.

Ann Kelly, a 66-year-old from Ballybunion, has a 30-year-old daughter, Laura, living with Down Syndrome. She told TheJournal.ie what it has been like to live with a lack of respite facilities in Kerry for the past year.

“We had given up hope at that stage. We didn’t think we would get full-time, we really didn’t,” Kelly told TheJournal.ie. 

We didn’t realise how bad the respite situation had been. We took our eye off the ball and we took it for granted that we could get respite.

Echoing the words of Kelly, Evelyn Houlihan, who cares for her mentally disabled son on a 24/7 basis, said the situation has been very difficult.

“You feel like you’re tired the whole time. It’s very hard to do anything or go anywhere. If you need to go somewhere, you need someone to mind him,” Houlihan told TheJournal.ie. 

Houlihan hasn’t received respite care in over 14 months.

Opening the facility

The house in Kilmorna was unable to open on a full-time basis as it needed to be refurbished to meet Hiqa standards. However, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has now provided the additional funding for these works, which will mean that the house is accessible to all as it meets Hiqa regulation, according to the HSE.

“We can now confirm that funding is available to open the house on a full-time basis. We can confirm that Hiqa visited the house earlier this week as part of the registration process,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

The HSE plans to open the facility on a full-time basis by the end of March.

original (1) The house purchased by the HSE at Kilmorna, Listowel Source: MyHome.ie

Speaking about the news from the HSE, Houlihan said:

I was very relieved. It’s a lifeline for people. If you hear that you have a weekend coming up, it will keep us going.

“It’s definitely a positive thing to get this house and to get it open full-time. The part-time would have been a disaster.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “There is a significant level of need in Kerry for respite and there will be a fair and transparent process in place in order to ensure there is equitable access to the respite provided at Kilmorna.

“We acknowledge this has been a difficult time for persons requiring a service and their families as they have consistently advocated for a service in a constructive and respectful manner.”

The future

Although local parents have expressed their gratitude to the HSE for reopening the service on a full-time basis, both Kelly and Houlihan noted that it is still the only respite service available to service the whole of Kerry.

“One house isn’t going to solve all the problems,” Houlihan said.

South Kerry is going to have to get something. This house is for all of Kerry, it’s just a drop in the ocean.

Kelly said: “The good news is we’ve got the house. Don’t get me wrong, we are thrilled it is opening, but this is for the whole of Kerry. We’ve 120 people on a waiting list for respite in Kerry. We’ve got to keep going.

We’re going to enjoy the time of having the house, but we’re going to keep working towards south Kerry.

Read: “She prays her son dies before her” – elderly Kerry residents at wits’ end over care for adult children

More: Why polio survivors say they’ve been ‘abandoned’ by the charity it says used to support them

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
164,911  41
2
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
67,195  12
3
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
45,574  22
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
268  0
2
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
178  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
136  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
64,239  19
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
47,819  16
3
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,522  97
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
12,754  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
9,445  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,856  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BUSINESS
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Bord na Móna workers end strike
Galway co-op destroyed in blaze
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie