  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Restored newsreel footage shows Ireland's fight for Independence

The footage was restored from the original nitrate film and will be available on the IFI Player.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 3 May 2018, 5:57 PM
54 minutes ago 3,581 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3992970
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

THE IRISH FILM Institute has painstakingly restored and digitised newsreel footage from the Independence era of Irish history.

Footage is now available of events like Eamon de Valera visiting Boston in 1919 and Irish crowds welcoming Countess Countess Constance Markievicz as she was released from prison.

The process wasn’t easy though as during the early part of last century, most newsreel footage was filmed by British or overseas news agencies as Ireland didn’t have its own production capabilities.

The team at the IFI worked with British companies to digitise and restore the newsreels from the original nitrate film reels (which are extremely flammable) and scan the footage into 2k quality.

“You can experience history in many ways,” says IFI Director and CEO Ross Keane, “but nothing quite captures it like the real moving image.”

He said this footage from pivotal events like the Easter Rising, War of Independence and the Civil War was crucial for an Irish institute to have.

“There’s nothing more important then showing real people, real history, telling our shared story,” Keane said.

The newsreel footage is available on the IFI player for viewing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
56,097  0
2
UK government defeated after Lords vote for powers to reject hard Irish border
53,377  63
3
Council told by Housing Department not to include people it says are homeless in monthly figures
49,597  92
Fora
1
One of Ireland's largest developers wants another crack at building 900 homes in south Dublin
482  0
2
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
167  0
3
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
123  0
The42
1
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
67,334  65
2
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
38,474  123
3
Sale Sharks insist there's 'no substance' to Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding link
31,384  0
DailyEdge
1
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
7,698  1
2
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
7,692  1
3
FYI: Argos is selling a dupe of Meghan Markle's engagement ring for less than 20 quid
6,238  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie