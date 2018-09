SENATOR JOAN FREEMAN has raised concerns about people being forced to retire once they hit a certain age.

The presidential hopeful said the “expertise” of people over the age of 65 should be utilised more.

There is no single fixed retirement age for employees, but for many roles it’s around 65 years. Some contracts of employment have a mandatory retirement age, but they also have provisions for earlier retirement.

What do you think: Should there be a retirement age?