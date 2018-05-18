Man arrested after cannabis and â‚¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested yesterday after cannabis and a sum of cash were seized in a raid on a house in Coolock.

Revenue officers seized close toÂ half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬9,000 together with â‚¬12,000 in cash at the house.

It was a joint intelligence operationÂ involving Revenueâ€™s Customs Service, the garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and gardaÃ­ from the drugs unit in Coolock and was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in Dublin.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by gardaÃ­ and was detained atÂ Coolock Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.