Man arrested after cannabis and â‚¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested yesterday after cannabis and a sum of cash were seized in a raid on a house in Coolock.
Revenue officers seized close toÂ half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬9,000 together with â‚¬12,000 in cash at the house.
It was a joint intelligence operationÂ involving Revenueâ€™s Customs Service, the garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and gardaÃ from the drugs unit in Coolock and was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in Dublin.
The 25-year-old man was arrested by gardaÃ and was detained atÂ Coolock Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
