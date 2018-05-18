  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 18 May, 2018
Man arrested after cannabis and â‚¬12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house

The 25-year-old man was arrested by gardaÃ­ and was detained at Coolock Garda Station.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 18 May 2018, 5:45 PM
37 minutes ago 2,023 Views 6 Comments
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested yesterday after cannabis and a sum of cash were seized in a raid on a house in Coolock.

Revenue officers seized close toÂ half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬9,000 together with â‚¬12,000 in cash at the house.

It was a joint intelligence operationÂ involving Revenueâ€™s Customs Service, the garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and gardaÃ­ from the drugs unit in Coolock and was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in Dublin.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by gardaÃ­ and was detained atÂ Coolock Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

