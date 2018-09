Source: Shutterstock/FlyingFifeStudio

THE REVENUE COMMISSIONERS has ended its LoCall 1890 service in an effort to reduce the costs of users who primarily use mobile phones.

1890 numbers are treated as a low-cost service, but only when phoned from landlines.

The move is designed to ensure that all calls made will form part of a user’s own mobile bundle.

The new national contact number for Revenue services is (01) 7383636.

The full list of new numbers is as follows:

Source: Revenue Commissioners

