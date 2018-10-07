Revenue discover two fuel laundering plants in Louth

REVENUE OFFICERS ALONG with gardaí and Louth County Council dismantled two separate oil laundering operations on Friday.

The authorities were alerted to a possible illicit oil operation and obtained a warrant to search a premises.

They arrived at the scene at Millpark, Knockbridge, under warrant, and discovered and dismantled two separate oil laundering operations.

Around 5,000 litres of illicit fuel, a lorry, an adapted refrigerated trailer, a van containing barrels of diesel sludge, bleaching agent and various tanks and pumping equipment were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.