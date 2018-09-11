Sangria smuggled in boxes labelled 'orange juice' seized alongside 15kg of tobacco

IN TWO SEPARATE operations over the past two days, Revenue officers seized over 750 litres of wine and 15kg of tobacco with a combined retail value of €18,000 at Rosslare.

The seizures were made over the past two days as part Revenue operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco and alcohol on the black market.

Yesterday, officers at Rosslare Europort seized 750 litres of Sangria with a retail value of €10,400, which would have represented a loss to the exchequer of over €5,000.

Officers discovered the Sangria in boxes labelled as ‘orange juice’ following routine profiling, after they stopped and searched a truck which had originated in Spain and arrived on a ferry from France.

Today, officers at the port also seized over 15kgs of loose tobacco when they stopped and searched a car disembarking from a ferry that arrived from France.

The smuggled tobacco, which originated in Poland, had a retail value of approximately €7,600, and would have represented a loss to the exchequer of over €6,100.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.