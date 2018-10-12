This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 October, 2018
Revenue seizes €2.2 million worth of drugs at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Port

Two men have been arrested in connection with the two separate incidents.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 12 Oct 2018, 7:28 PM
28 minutes ago 2,449 Views 5 Comments
Cannabis worth an estimated street value of €403,000 was uncovered in the chassis sills of the jeep.
Image: Revenue
Cannabis worth an estimated street value of €403,000 was uncovered in the chassis sills of the jeep.
Cannabis worth an estimated street value of €403,000 was uncovered in the chassis sills of the jeep.
Image: Revenue

€2.2 MILLION EURO worth of heroin and cannabis has been seized by revenue in recent days as part of two separate operations. 

 In the first case, Revenue officers seized 13kgs of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €1.8 million at Dublin Airport. The drugs had been concealed in a suitcase.

A UK national was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and brought to Ballymun Garda Station.

The man in his 20s appeared in Cloverhill District Court today, charged with importing heroin. 

06-10-18 - DAP1 Heroin Heroin with an estimated street value of €1.8 million was uncovered in a suitcase. Source: Revenue

He was arrested as he arrived in Dublin Airport on a flight from Dubai last Saturday as part of a routine operation. The man has  been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison until 25 October, when he will again be brought before the Court.

In a separate operation in Rosslare Europort yesterday Revenue Officers seized over 67kgs of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of €403,000.

The drugs were discovered when, a UK registered SUV was stopped and searched as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg, France.

Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Defor surveyed the vehicle and found the drugs in the chassis sills of the jeep.

A UK national in his forties was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and was taken to Wexford Garda Station, investigations are ongoing.

Defor (1) Revenue's Detector Dog Defor. Source: Revenue

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug importations. The body is urging members of the public with information to come forward on Revenue’s confidential phone line 1800 295 295.

