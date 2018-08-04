This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 August, 2018
Revenue detector dog Josie helps find â‚¬90k in cash that could be connected to criminal activity

The money was found when a UK national in her thirties was searched.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 4:37 PM
45 minutes ago 2,646 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164898
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

JOSIE THE DETECTOR dog helped Revenue to find nearly â‚¬100k in cash in a personâ€™s belongings as she was travelling through Dublin Airport this week.

Yesterday, Revenue officers seized â‚¬90,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a UK national in her thirties travelling to Amsterdam, following routine profiling.

The cash was found hidden in a suitcase with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Josie. Revenue officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

This morning at Dublin District Court, Judge John Cheatle granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further.

This routine operation is part of Revenueâ€™s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

