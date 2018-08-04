Revenue detector dog Josie helps find â‚¬90k in cash that could be connected to criminal activity

JOSIE THE DETECTOR dog helped Revenue to find nearly â‚¬100k in cash in a personâ€™s belongings as she was travelling through Dublin Airport this week.

Yesterday, Revenue officers seized â‚¬90,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a UK national in her thirties travelling to Amsterdam, following routine profiling.

The cash was found hidden in a suitcase with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Josie. Revenue officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

This morning at Dublin District Court, Judge John Cheatle granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further.

This routine operation is part of Revenueâ€™s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

