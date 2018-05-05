Cannabis, tobacco, cash and a car seized in raids in Dublin, Cork and Galway

REVENUE OFFICERS CARRIED out three separate raids on Thursday across the country that saw them seize 6.6kgs of herbal cannabis, 14,500 unstamped cigarettes, 32kgs of unstamped tobacco and over €2,700 cash.

The first raid was carried out at Dublin Airport, where officers stopped and searched a man in his 30s following routine profiling and found him to have 6.6kgs of herbal cannabis valued at approximately €132,000. The man, who had arrived in Dublin on a flight from Madrid, was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

He appeared yesterday before Dublin District Court and arraigned until 11 May, when he will appear in Cloverhill Court.

Officers also raided a house in Galway city, seizing 13,000 unstamped cigarettes and 27kg of unstamped tobacco of various brands, along with over €2,700 in cash, which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Meanwhile in Cork, officers seized a car, 1,500 unstamped cigarettes and 5kgs of unstamped tobacco, both products branded Winston. The value of the tobacco products is approximately €3,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €2,700.