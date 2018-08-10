This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Was your flight cancelled? Here are your rights

Over 1,000 Ryanair flights were cancelled across Europe today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 10 Aug 2018, 7:55 PM
43 minutes ago 2,107 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4175243
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Frankfurt–Hahn Airport in Germany today.
Image: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Frankfurt–Hahn Airport in Germany today.
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Frankfurt–Hahn Airport in Germany today.
Image: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

A FIFTH DAY of strike action affected Ryanair flights across Europe today.

Pilots from Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium are all taking part in the industrial action.

Over 1,000 flights were cancelled, affecting 55,000 passengers.

The action in Ireland is over working conditions and how Ryanair organises transfers of its pilots between bases. More rolling strikes are expected.

All customers affected by the cancellations were notified by email or text message with many offered new flights, the airline said.

So what happens if your flight is cancelled?

Here are your rights, regardless of which airline you’re dealing with, according to the Commission for Aviation Regulation:

If your flight is cancelled, the airline must offer you a choice between the following:

  • rerouting as soon as possible
  • rerouting at a later date at your convenience
  • a refund

If you choose the first option (re-routing as soon as possible), your airline must provide you with care and assistance while you wait for the alternative flight. Care and assistance comprises:

  • meals and refreshments as reasonable in relation to waiting time
  • hotel accommodation where an overnight stay becomes necessary
  • transport between the hotel accommodation and the airport
  • two free telephone calls/access to email

Long delays

If your flight is subject to a long delay (two hours or more), your airline must provide you with the care and assistance described above. In addition, if your flight is delayed by more than five hours, it must offer you a choice between:

  • continuing with your journey
  • a refund of the cost of your ticket

The Commission said it is not possible for passengers to travel and avail of a full refund.

If your airline does not provide the care and assistance described above, the Commission said passengers “should make their own reasonable arrangements and retain all receipts in the process”. Passengers are advised to then submit copies of these receipts to the airline for reimbursement.

In the case of both flight cancellations and long delays, air carriers should provide affected passengers with written notices setting out their rights and entitlements under EC Regulation 261/ 2004.

The Commission said compensation is unlikely to be payable to passengers affected by flight cancellations or long delays as adverse weather conditions are incompatible with the safe operation of a flight and are regarded as exempt under the passenger rights legislation.

More information can be read here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Mary Lou on Tallaght Garda Station photo: 'Fianna Fáil should pull the plug. We should have an election'
44,826  216
2
Two Germans held in France over flooded youth campground
39,564  9
3
Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today
38,663  85
Fora
1
This is how much passengers spend in each of Dublin Airport's shops and restaurants
8,337  0
2
Sports Direct just bought House of Fraser - but its Dublin store still hangs in the balance
392  0
3
This long-vacant Dublin city site has the green light to be turned into a hotel
358  0
The42
1
Tour de France winner arrested over allegedly assaulting a prostitute
43,825  0
2
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions
29,600  33
3
Ronan O'Gara to become 12th Irish player inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame
23,126  40
DailyEdge
1
People are sharing the three words they think are infinitely better than 'I love you'
6,147  9
2
Macaulay Culkin explained why he refused a major role in The Big Bang Theory
4,863  4
3
Idris Elba's ex-girlfriend has been publicly praising their old sex life... it's The Dredge
4,698  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
Mother who spent night at garda station with children says she 'wouldn't wish it upon anyone'
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie