Rihanna calls for an end to gun violence as her cousin is killed

SINGER RIHANNA HAS called for an end to gun violence after her 21-year-old cousin was killed in her native Barbados.

The pop star took to Instagram to post an emotional call after her cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was killed in St Michael, Barbados.

Barbados Today reports that Alleyne was shot yesterday around 7pm local time.

The site reports that Alleyne was walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. He was taken to hospital by car but died from his injuries.

Writing on the social network site, Rihanna said:

“RIP cousin. Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

The image tagged a user who has posted a number of photos with Rihanna, in which he refers to her as his “big cousin”.

In April, the Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs Adriel Brathwaite assured people that the Barbadian government was taking gun crime seriously.

“You would notice that there is an increase in the number of firearms being seized for example…you are probably seeing more police presence on the road at nights in terms of when we are aware of certain events taking place. There are multiple things that we have to do.”