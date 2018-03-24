  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Seven teens rescued after getting stranded on Sandymount beach

The group had got into difficulty when caught by an incoming tide.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 5:05 PM
20 minutes ago 1,704 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3922439
File image.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File image.
File image.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SEVEN TEENS WERE rescued this afternoon after becoming stranded on Sandymount Strand.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI’s volunteer crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 2.24pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard after one of the group of students raised the alarm.

The inshore lifeboat helmed by Mark McGibney with crew member Adam O’Sullivan onboard launched and made their way to the scene, some four nautical miles out from the station. The crew described the conditions as flat and calm.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 from Dublin was also tasked.

Once on scene the crew observed the seven casualties dry, safe and well on a sandbank but surrounded by water. The group had got into difficulty when caught by an incoming tide.

The crew then walked the lifeboat into the shallow area where the teenagers transferred themselves onto the craft.

The helicopter meanwhile hovered over and stood by as the casualties were safely taken onboard the lifeboat. The lifeboat was brought into deeper water before the engine was started and it made its way back to the lifeboat station escorted by the helicopter overhead.

Speaking following the call out, Dun Laoghaire Helm Mark McGibney said:

“We would like to commend the group for raising the alarm when they got into trouble, that was the right thing to do. As the weather picks up and as we begin the Easter holidays, we would remind everyone to enjoy themselves but to always respect the water.

“Check the weather conditions and tide times before planning your activity and if you do get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
