Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty

The yacht’s sail got caught around the rudder.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 2:45 PM
THREE PEOPLE HAVE been rescued from a yacht off the coast of Dún Laoghaire in Dublin.

Member of the Dún Laoghaire RNLI responded to a call for help after the sail of the 47-ft yacht got caught around the rudder.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch its all-weather boat at 8.50am yesterday following a report from the Irish Coast Guard.

The weather conditions were not good, with rough winds. The yacht was located five miles east of Dún Laoghaire.

No injuries 

The lifeboat crew of six people arrived on the scene just as the crew on the yacht managed to free the disentangled sail from the rudder. All three people on board were uninjured.

Commenting after the call-out, Dún Laoghaire RNLI’s Deputy Coxwain David Branigan said the crew on the sail yacht “took the correct decision in calling for assistance”.

“The weather conditions were not good at all. A full gale was in progress, so it’s extremely important to carry a means of calling for help in case you do end up in trouble.”

