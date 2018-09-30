Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin

Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN HAS DIED following a serious road incident in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Elsewhere, in Co Mayo, three people were injured, one woman seriously, after a car struck two pedestrians.

A 30-year-old male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van on the Naas Road at Kingswood in west Dublin at 4.15am this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. The road remains closed to traffic pending a forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600.

In Breaffy, Co Mayo, near Castlebar, a 31-year-old woman and 34-year old man were hit by a car while walking at about 10.50pm last night.

The woman sustained serious head injuries. The male walker and the driver of the car suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

A forensic investigation is taking place leaving the road closed to traffic, with diversions in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200.