Plenty of road frontage for the next generation, son.

IT’S BEEN CALLED the signifier of the great urban-rural divide.

At least, that is what is was called this morning in TheJournal.ie HQ when the term ‘road frontage’ popped up in this clip from the new series of First Dates Ireland.

Which side of the divide are you on?

Have you a clue what road frontage means?