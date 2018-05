Where in Dublin is Roddy From? Phibsboro Kilbarrack

Raheny Baldoyle

For which book did he receive the Man Booker Prize? Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha The Snapper

The Van A Star Called Henry

In which fictional town did The Snapper, The Commitments and The Van happen? Carrigtown Rocktown

Barrytown Smithtown

True or False: Roddy Doyle has won a Bafta. True False

Roddy Doyle wrote a book with Roy Keane. What's it called? Full Time Extra Time

The Final Whistle The Second Half

What's the slogan for Bimbo's Burgers? Truckin' good! A chip off the old block

Today's chips today The best catch!

In Oh, Play That Thing who does Henry Smart become a manager for in Chicago? Al Jolson Louis Armstrong

Miles Davis John Coltrane

Prompted by his reading of Roddy Doyle books, what two words does Dougal call Ted? A big gobshite and a big bollox A bollox and an arsehole

An arsehole and a gobshite A dickhead and a bollox

Doyle co-authored a book with David Almond, Eoin Colfer, Roddy Doyle, Deborah Ellis, Nick Hornby, Margo Lanagan, Gregory Maguire, Ruth Ozeki, Linda Sue Park, and Tim Wynne-Jones. What was it called? Snap Shutterspeed

Selfie Click