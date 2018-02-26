  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rolling Stones confirmed to play Croke Park in May

Thursday 17 May is the date to mark in your calendar.

By Sean Murray Monday 26 Feb 2018, 8:09 AM
9 hours ago 19,850 Views 50 Comments
The Rolling Stones In Concert - Paris Source: David Silpa UPI/PA Images

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that legendary rockers the Rolling Stones will play in Dublin this year.

Croke Park is the venue for Mick Jagger et al to hit the stage on Thursday 17 May.

Tickets, however, will not go on sale until Friday 23 March.

It’ll be the band’s first Irish gig in over a decade, when they played Slane Castle.

It comes as part of a wider European tour that will see the septuagenarian superstars play shows in London, Edinburgh, Berlin, Marseille, Prague and Warsaw.

The Stones – No Filter tour will see the band play all its old hits as well as a “couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises” from their extensive back catalogue.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

