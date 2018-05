GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Marian Ghita.

The Romanian national was last seen on the morning of 11 April in Dublin city centre. He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat.

Anyone who has seen Marian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or any Garda station.