Around 20 football fans injured after apparent escalator malfunction

A view of the crashed escalator at the "Repubblica" subway station in Rome.

A view of the crashed escalator at the "Repubblica" subway station in Rome.

AROUND 20 PEOPLE were injured when an escalator leading to a metro station in central Rome collapsed in an accident believed to have been caused by Russian football fans, Italian media said.

The AGI news agency said that “a large group of CSKA fans, probably under the influence of alcohol, began to jump together, provoking the collapse” of one part of the escalator.

CSKA Moscow was playing Roma in a Champions League match.

Sky-TG24 television quoted police sources as saying that at least 20 people had been injured, mostly Russians, and that one was in serious condition.

AGI reported that around 15 CSKA fans had been hurt, two of them seriously.

#BREAKING: Multiple football fans have reportedly been injured after an escalator breaks at a Subway station in Rome, Italy ahead of the AS Roma and CSKA Moscow game. (Video: @RBWorldorg) pic.twitter.com/qi1OeHSAuE — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) October 23, 2018 Source: BreakingNNow /Twitter

© – AFP, 2018