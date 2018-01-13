  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree is being made into a family hut and souvenirs

The €48,000 tree was labelled an international embarrassment after it was declared dead on its arrival.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
7 hours ago 6,197 Views 12 Comments
Italy: The Christmas tree of Rome Renamed 'Spelacchio' Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

ROME’S CHRISTMAS TREE, nicknamed “baldy” and ridiculed for its mangy, wilted branches, is being immortalised in the form of wooden furniture and souvenirs.

The Norway spruce is to be recycled into a wooden hut where mothers can breastfeed and children can play, Rome city council said.

The Eternal City’s tree was affectionately nicknamed “Spelacchio”, which translates as ‘mangy’ or ‘baldy’, after being declared dead on its arrival in Rome from northern Italy in December.

It was slammed an international embarrassment, and some compared it to a toilet brush.

Italy: Tree of Piazza Venezia Tourists and passers-by leave notes of their dedication to the dead tree in the days before Christmas. Source: Andrea Ronchini via PA Images

But it gained such a fan base that the capital promised to save it from the chipper.

The tree will be given a new life as “a comfortable wooden house with a table where mothers can change their babies, a seat for breastfeeding and a playtable for young ones,” the council said in a statement.

Some of the wood will also be used to make souvenirs, it said.

Rome's dead Christmas tree is a tourist magnet Source: DPA/PA Images

“We want to make this international star a concrete example of creative recycling, because everything can have a second life,” mayor Virginia Raggi was quoted as saying.

The tree – which was estimated to have cost the city some €48,000 – was described by many as a metaphor for the state of the capital.

In a bizarre step, workers began dismantling the spindly giant, before apparently receiving orders to decorate it again after the deadline to remove it was pushed back.

© – AFP 2018

Read: ‘Baldy toilet brush’: Locals aren’t happy with Rome’s wilted Christmas tree

Read: Dead on arrival, Rome’s ‘mangy’ Christmas tree set to be immortalised

