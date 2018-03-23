  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women

When one of the women ran away he caught her and began punching her repeatedly.

By Declan Brennan Friday 23 Mar 2018, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 4,009 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3920410
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

A JURY HAS convicted a man of carrying out three random and violent attacks on women in Dublin over a five-year period.

Slawomir Gierlowski, 33, of Galtymore Road in Drimnagh had pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a woman on 11 September 2011 and to false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a second woman on 3 September 2015.

The roofer also denied falsely imprisoning and assaulting a third woman and having a hunting knife with intent to intimidate on 16 May 2016.

This third attack took place on Knockmeenagh Lane, Clondalkin, Dublin, not far from the other two attacks and close to a house occupied by the family of Gierlowski’s partner. The women cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Shortly after 11am today the jury of 11 men found Gierlowski guilty of carrying out the 2016 attack. The jury deliberated for just under five hours in total, having returned guilty verdicts relating to the earlier offences yesterday afternoon.

All the verdicts were unanimous. Judge Pauline Codd thanked the jurors for their care in deliberating. She also praised the “assiduous” work carried out by the gardaí investigating the three crimes, saying the difficult cases were handled with sensitivity.

The judge commended the three complainants for the strength and courage showed by each of them in giving evidence during the trial.

Gierlowski, a Polish national who has lived and worked in Ireland since 2008, sat impassively as the verdicts were delivered. He has been in custody since his arrest in June 2016 as a suspect for the attack the previous month.

Judge Codd said she will set a future sentence date later today.

Violent attacks 

The first attack took place late at night on 11 September 2011. Gierlowski attacked a woman walking home from a night out, dragging her to the ground and sexually assaulting her.

She managed to get away from him but he caught her and began punching her repeatedly around the face.

On 3 September 2015, a woman was also walking home late at night when Gierlowski came up behind her and put a leather belt around her neck and began pulling backwards.

He pulled her to the ground and then wrapped duct tape around her face and hands before sexually assaulting her.

The third attack was carried out in broad daylight on the morning of 16 May 2016. The victim was walking along Knockmeenagh Lane to the nearby Luas stop when Gierlowski, armed with a hunting knife, put his arm around her neck and began to pull her backwards.

This woman told the court she thought Gierlowski was going to slit her throat and she grabbed the blade to stop that happening, causing the knife to cut tendons in three of her fingers. She managed to get out from under the knife and began screaming and Gierlowski ran off.

Gierlowski was identified after detectives used CCTV cameras to track a white VW Crafter van spotted near the scene of the 2016 attack back to Galtymore Road, where Gierlowski lives.

In addition, detectives used a wild card search of a partial registration provided by neighbours who had seen the van parked in the area to identify the van as one registered to Gierlowski.

After his arrest, gardai took a DNA sample from Gierlowski and found it matched various blood and semen samples taken from the two earlier crime scenes. Tests on blood traces on a jacket seized by gardaí from Gierlowski’s bedroom in June 2016 found it was the third victim’s blood.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Read: Gunman who killed three people in France has been shot dead by police

Read: Steve Bannon tries to distance himself from Cambridge Analytica

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
90,901  102
2
Gunman who killed three people in France has been shot dead by police
52,117  61
3
Two women (50s) killed after being struck by car involved in collision
40,051  15
Fora
1
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
535  0
2
How injury heartbreak for this former Kilkenny hurler spawned a startup
413  0
3
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
69  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
47,762  9
2
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
43,699  27
3
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
37,746  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
15,082  4
2
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
6,113  0
3
Which Salt & Vinegar Crisp Are You?
5,791  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie