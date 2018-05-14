  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Former Ros na Rún actor convicted of orally raping young woman after offering her a lift home

Garrett Philips did not inform his wife about the matter until the evening before his trial last month.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Monday 14 May 2018, 1:43 PM
Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned the sentencing hearing until July
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
A FORMER ROS na Rún actor has been convicted of orally raping a young woman who fell asleep in his van after he offered her a lift home.

Garrett Phillips (46) of St Mary’s Terrace, Taylor’s Hill, Galway, was convicted after a four-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last month of one charge of orally raping the then 20-year-old woman at a Galway location in the early hours of 5 November 2015.

He had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The court heard that Phillips initially worked in his family business before getting into acting and had been appearing on stage in London in the run-up to his trial.

Reading from her victim impact statement, the woman said she had been very social, successful in sports and doing well in her studies before the attack.

“I was high achieving. My life was a train on a track in the right direction,” she said.

The woman described how she is now a changed person, that she has questioned her will to live and started to “feel emotions that were foreign to me”.

She said the court process, during which she had to sit inches away from her attacker, was one of the hardest things she has ever had to do. She said she was forced to speak about something painful and made to feel like a liar when giving her evidence over two days.

Detective Garda Evelyn Barratt told Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, that Phillips approached the woman as she sat alone and upset on a park bench and offered her a lift home that night.

The woman took the lift, and on the way, Phillips asked her if she had ever seen an overview of the city lights. The woman replied that she hadn’t, fell asleep and when she woke up, Phillips was no longer in the driver’s seat but standing over her with his penis in her mouth.

The detective said the woman reacted strongly, got out of the van, memorised the registration and ran to a nearby home for help.

During the trial, the jury heard that Phillips later claimed to gardaí that it was a consensual encounter which had started off “very tender” and felt “chemical”.

Today, defence counsel, Barry White SC, submitted that Phillips wished to “unreservedly apologise for his behaviour”.

Mr White said his client did not inform his wife about the matter until the evening before his trial last month.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned the sentencing hearing until July when the matter will be finalised. She ordered a Probation Service report and remanded Phillips on continuing bail until that date.

Aoife Nic Ardghail

