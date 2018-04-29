Daniel O'Donnell is going to make his Irish acting debut on Ros na Rún

IRISH MUSIC LEGEND Daniel O’Donnell is set to make his Irish TV acting debut this Thursday on TG4′s Ros na Rún.

The episode will air at 8.30pm on Thursday and will see O’Donnell officially opening the show’s Siopa XL.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow country star Nathan Carter, legendary actor Stephen Fry, celebrity hotelier Francis Brennan and TV3 presenter Alan Hughes in making a cameo on the Irish-language soap opera.

According to the show, the episode will see O’Donnell in town for a big day.

“It’s a hugely proud day for Vince and after a lot of key planning, he’s set to impress the star as he rolls out the red carpet. Everything is in place and Vince is ready for all the publicity Daniel O’Donnell will bring his Siopa XL, but is he ready for the onslaught of enthusiastic Daniel fans and envious neighbours as his event management skills are put to the test on his big day.

“[L]ittle does he know that Bobbi Lee is standing by patiently and waiting to meet her idol. While keen to support Vince, Caitriona wants her own limelight but she certainly doesn’t want Bobbi Lee to be part of this.

“Will Caitriona ruin Bobbi Lee’s chances of performing for her idol? Will Daniel accept Máire’s invitation to stay in her B&B, or will he take up Tadhg’s offer of a drink in the pub?”

Daniel and Tadgh. Source: MMAGUIRE

O’Donnell says that he is looking forward to seeing the show:

It was a really rewarding experience stepping onto the Ros na Rún set and working alongside all the talented cast and crew. I’m a big fan of Ros na Rún and to see it in reality, it’s an impressive production. Growing up in Kincasslagh in Donegal, Irish language was always an integral part of the fabric of the community, so it personally gives me a great sense of pride to work in our native language.

“We had great fun filming these scenes, so I’m looking forward to tuning in on Thursday night.”

Ros na Rún’s series producer Deirdre Ní Fhlatharta said:

“Not alone are we delighted that BWG Foods chose Ros na Rún to locate their XL Shop, but having Daniel O’ Donnell to officially open the Shop has been extraordinary. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with him, and I speak on behalf of the whole Ros na Rún team.”

Ros na Rún airs on Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30pm on TG4 with an omnibus on Sundays at 7.30pm.