Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort yesterday have made an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident just after 7pm.

It’s understood that the deceased man was discovered in the lorry, and is believed to have been the driver. A second man in his 50s has been arrested.

Gardaí said this morning that they are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident at a location known as Tagoat, just a few kilometres from the port.

They said that the incident took place between 5.30pm and 6.15pm last night, and involved two articulated trucks.

The scene at Rosslare Europort remains sealed off this morning. A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the deceased this afternoon.