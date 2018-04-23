Most Irish people won't be watching the royal wedding (so they say anyway)

The royal couple today attended a memorial service on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

THE WORLD MAY have got its first look the latest royal baby in London today, but most Irish people say they won’t be paying attention to the upcoming royal wedding.

According to a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live by Amarách Research, 57% of people said they won’t follow the wedding of British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Just over a third (34%) said they will be paying attention while 9% said they didn’t know.

Unlike the Friday wedding of his brother Prince William, Harry’s nuptials won’t mean a day off the UK’s populace as it’s being held on Saturday 19 May.

Pubs are being allowed to stay open until 1.00 am across the weekend though, two hours later than usual.

Some 600 people have been invited to attend the wedding service in Windsor Castle with the ceremony taking place at midday.

Not among the invited guests however are political leaders like US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May with Kensington Palace saying that “an official list of political leaders” was not deemed necessary.

Whether Irish people bother watching (or travelling over) or not, onsultancy firm Brand Finance said the wedding overall could bring more than £1 billion (€1.15 billion) to the UK economy this year, including £300 million from tourism alone.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2018