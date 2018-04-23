  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Most Irish people won't be watching the royal wedding (so they say anyway)

The wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place on 19 May.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 23 Apr 2018, 11:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,073 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974523
The royal couple today attended a memorial service on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images
The royal couple today attended a memorial service on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.
The royal couple today attended a memorial service on the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images

THE WORLD MAY have got its first look the latest royal baby in London today, but most Irish people say they won’t be paying attention to the upcoming royal wedding.

According to a poll for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live by Amarách Research, 57% of people said they won’t follow the wedding of British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Just over a third (34%) said they will be paying attention while 9% said they didn’t know.

Unlike the Friday wedding of his brother Prince William, Harry’s nuptials won’t mean a day off the UK’s populace as it’s being held on Saturday 19 May.

Pubs are being allowed to stay open until 1.00 am across the weekend though, two hours later than usual.

Some 600 people have been invited to attend the wedding service in Windsor Castle with the ceremony taking place at midday.

Not among the invited guests however are political leaders like US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May with Kensington Palace saying that “an official list of political leaders” was not deemed necessary.

Whether Irish people bother watching (or travelling over) or not, onsultancy firm Brand Finance said the wedding overall could bring more than £1 billion (€1.15 billion) to the UK economy this year, including £300 million from tourism alone.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
114,313  117
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
104,733  122
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
45,326  49
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
512  0
2
What new European rules to stop 'unfair' grocery deals could mean for the Irish food sector
347  0
3
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
209  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
68,137  22
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
41,701  14
3
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
27,321  110
DailyEdge
1
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
6,937  0
2
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
6,804  0
3
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
6,188  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Two men arrested and â¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAí
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
DUBLIN
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie