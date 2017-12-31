  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State Papers: RTÉ crew were 'somewhat cavalier' and acted 'on impulse' during US trip

The Irish Embassy had to rebook flights and arrange interviews for RTÉ when its crew visited in 1987.

By Sean Murray Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 8:15 PM
9 hours ago 18,483 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3761666
File photo. St Patrick's Day parade in New York City.
Image: Shutterstock/anaglic
File photo. St Patrick's Day parade in New York City.
File photo. St Patrick's Day parade in New York City.
Image: Shutterstock/anaglic

IN STATE PAPERS released this week, the Irish Embassy in Washington goes into detail about a visit from an RTÉ crew to record a number of news segments about the immigration issue for Irish people in the US.

Although the embassy considered the trip a success, it did also express concern about the RTÉ crew’s “tendency to act on impulse” and its “apparently somewhat cavalier [attitude] about keeping appointments”.

In its note to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the embassy noted the efforts it had to go to in order to make sure the RTÉ crew, led by Gerry Reynolds, had everything it needed and was able to get around on schedule.

The news segments were subsequently inserted into RTÉ news programmes.

The embassy said: “As far as their visit to Washington in concerned, the ambassador outlined the government’s concerns, priorities and activities on the immigration issue.”

It also arranged interviews with US politicians, including Ted Kennedy. It appears the embassy went to some efforts to persuade Kennedy to do the interview.

In relation to Senator Kennedy, as you know he has been reluctant in the past to give interviews to the Irish media and the interview he agreed to give to Reynolds was secured on the basis of considerable investment of time and energy by the embassy.

It was noted that the embassy arranged accreditation and access by the embassy and “also rebooked their connecting flights to New York when it turned out that their timetable was slipping that afternoon”.

As part of their interviews they came across a man named Hugh O’Brien, a Clontarf man who was assistant commissioner for the US border control.

“The RTÉ crew were taken by the fact that the native Dubliner was now effectively head of the border control,” the embassy said.

The Irish Embassy said that the trip appeared to be successful from Reynolds’ and RTÉ’s point of view, and it was also successful in giving the government’s case on the matter.

This was no easy task, the embassy said:

This entailed a considerable amount of management by the embassy, the more so since in New York, where the crew concentrated largely on meeting the out of status Irish, they had a tendency to act on impulse and were apparently somewhat cavalier about keeping appointments.

It raised concerns that, as it understood what was filmed to air in four to five-minute segments, “there is always the problem of a lack of balance in any one segment”.

“Arguably a single, say 30-minute piece, would be a better representation of the issue,” it said before acknowledging that what Reynolds had filmed should allow him to make a series which “ought to be informative and balanced over the five nights”.

Another concern raised was in one interview that Reynolds did where an immigration official gave an answer that was “ambiguous, and on the face of it, ran somewhat counter to what the INS have been saying to the embassy on this matter in recent months”.

The embassy added that it should really contact Reynolds and seek to “clarify the issue of statistics”.

Read: RTÉ reaches settlement with former presidential candidate Seán Gallagher over campaign tweet

Read: Two men who’ve been friends for 30 years went on Liveline to say they were marrying for tax reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
120,868  143
2
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
66,794  303
3
Endgame: How gardaí have pushed the Kinahan cartel to the brink of collapse in 12 months
58,895  43
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
349  0
The42
1
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
24,856  64
2
Quiz: Can you name the Ireland rugby international from their club gear?
22,403  11
3
Have boots, will travel: Cillian Sheridan fulfilling eastern promise on latest stop in Poland
15,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
11,686  8
2
What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
7,070  6
3
This Dublin kid's valiant first attempt on the roller skates he got off Santy is going viral
6,869  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
LIMERICK
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Minister asks for report from Direct Provision centre after asylum seekers 'denied Christmas celebrations'
Gardaí start murder probe as victim of fatal Limerick stabbing named locally as Willie Lynch (35)
Limerick put Rebels to the sword to get season off to perfect start in Mallow
RIP
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Gone, but not forgotten: 42 people the sports world lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie