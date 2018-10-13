This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Casey attacks Higgins on dog grooming (and other standout moments from a feisty debate)

All six presidential candidates faced off for the first time.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 14,693 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4284832

presidential debate 149_90556272 All six candidates in the one room for the first time. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE SIX PRESIDENTIAL candidates faced off in a debate for the first time in the campaign this afternoon.

The debate on RTÉ radio’s Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra was a feisty affair in which the incumbent Michael D Higgins faced numerous questions about the costs associated with his presidency.

The debate saw numerous other topics discussed including business interests, the constitutionality of signing bills and the energy levels required for the role.

The full show can be listened to here, but we’ve picked out a number of the standout moments.

Casey attacks Higgins (and his dogs)

One of the most striking things about the debate was how Peter Casey directly challenged Higgins about the costs of his presidency.

Casey said that the cost of Higgins’ presidency was “absolute nonsense”.

“I think Michael is being very disingenuous here,” Casey said, addressing Higgins.

You take a Learjet to go up to Belfast for goodness sakes, that’s the kind of nonsense that shouldn’t be allowed…. It’s absolute nonsense the expenses that you’re putting through.

“You said if you’re re-elected we could do it better, you could actually do it better today. You could actually turn around tomorrow and publish the expenses that are going on.”

rowing 863_90528494 President Higgins with the O'Donovan brothers and his two dogs, Síoda and Brod Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Higgins said that he has only requested the use of a helicopter 14 times in the past seven years and that his travel arrangements are not decided by him.

Casey continued his attack on costs, asking President Higgins how he spent the €249,000-a-year presidential salary.

What have you spent the €250,000 on? Your rent is paid, your driver’s paid, everything is paid for, your food’s paid for, your nice suits are paid for. What do you spend your money on? Why do you need €250,000, even your dog grooming bills are paid for.

After the debate, a spokesperson for the Michael D Higgins campaign said that Casey’s claim about dog grooming bills was “false and ludicrous”.

“All the costs of the dogs’ upkeep are met from the President’s own funds,” the spokesperson said.

It’s only businesses

The early stages of the debate were focussed on both the costs of the presidency and the business interests of the candidates.

Joan Freeman said one point that the debate was “getting bogged down with three Dragons”.

Peter Casey said that he would release financial details about his companies, but only if all the other candidates also promised to do so.

During this section, Ní Riada says that Gallagher has “27 businesses” and asked him about what he’s done in them.

In response, Gallagher committed to publishing his tax clearance certs.

presidential debate 149_90556272 All six candidates in the one room for the first time. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Getting constitutional

The candidates were given a number of hypothetical situations by Ó hEadhra that they had to give responses to.

In one such incidence, they were asked: “If the Oireachtas passed a bill to outlaw evictions for a period of three years, would you make an Article 26 reference?”

Article 26 allows the president to refer a bill to Supreme Court after consultation with the Council of State.

It was a tricky question and Freeman had the misfortune of being asked it first.

Slightly misunderstanding the question, she said that “wouldn’t be qualified to answer it now”, before then saying that she would refer it to the Supreme Court.

The other candidates were reluctant to answer the question directly, only saying it would be a legal judgement.

Gallagher said that he would “most likely put the bill into law” but that it would depend on the advice he received from the Council of State.

Higgins sought to use his experiential advantage by explaining the process of how bills are passed, before saying he would sign it “if it was Constitutional”.

Ní Riada promises to visit Palestine

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada was critical of Higgins for what she said was his reluctance to addresses the Dáil.

As is prescribed under Article 13.7 of the Constitution, the president is permitted to address the Oireachtas “on any matter of national or public importance”.

Ní Riada said it was a power that she would use more than the incumbent, saying that she would address the Oireachtas “on the awful issue of homelessness”.

Higgins noted that any speech delivered would have to be approved by the government and that he prefers to have the control of his speeches.

Ní Riada added that she would also address the Oireachtas “on Palestine” and pledged that “Palestine would be one of the first countries I would visit as an úachtaráin.”

“Something that I believe you haven’t,” she told Higgins.

Is age just a number?

presidential 173_90556303 Peter Casey ahead of today's debate. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ó hEadhra put it to Casey that he had noted previously that “Higgins’ public appearances have dwindled” in the latter years of his presidency.

Casey said this is something “that people need to be aware of”, adding:

If it keeps going the same trajectory, we’ll be getting a walk around the park in about seven years time.

Casey was then asked about whether he doubted Higgins’ energy levels.

“Look, it’s not his fault that he’s 77, that’s not a problem. I get up every morning and work out at 5.30,” Casey said.

Gallagher described Casey’s comment as “disrespectful” before Freeman criticised “the cosy consensus” of a president “backed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour”.

On his own energy levels, Higgins was asked by Ó hEadhra whether Ireland needed “a young, vigorous president”.

“It depends how you define youth, there are some people who are in fact young at great ages and there are people who are young and are very conservative,” Higgins said.

We go again?

president079_90556295 Gavin Duffy at RTÉ Radio Centre. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

At the end of the debate, Duffy took a swipe and Higgins and Gallagher for their decision not to take part in the first TV debate on Monday.

RTÉ Claire Byrne Live is hosting the debate but only four are participating.

Higgins has taken his decision to limit his debate appearances and will participate in just the RTÉ Prime Time today and the Virgin Media debate hosted by Pat Kenny.

Gallagher has said that he will not be participating in the debate because Higgins will not feature, something Duffy seized on.

‘What pressing engagements do the President and Seán have on Monday? Because this debate could continue,” Duffy said before being cut off.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed
    83,335  120
    2
    		Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    65,778  5
    3
    		Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    52,507  131
    Fora
    1
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    553  0
    2
    		The way has been cleared for fashion brand Karen Millen to buy Coast's Irish concession stores
    165  0
    3
    		'There's very little talent': How Ireland's blockchain firms are trying to fix staff shortages
    86  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    68,373  33
    2
    		Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    49,939  75
    3
    		As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    47,891  68
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Princess Eugenie incorporated a body positive message into her wedding dress
    9,355  1
    2
    		People should remember Steve Carrell's words the next time we lose a celebrity to addiction
    6,175  0
    3
    		Graham Norton delivered a subtle burn on Ryan Tubridy during the Late Late in London
    6,127  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    DUBLIN
    Over 400 people banded together to recreate one of Ireland's most famous mythological feats
    Over 400 people banded together to recreate one of Ireland's most famous mythological feats
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    'The players are crying out but they don't listen': Dublin camogie star's passionate argument for change
    LEO VARADKAR
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    FINE GAEL
    'I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol': Fine Gael councillor sorry for drunken nightclub brawl
    'I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol': Fine Gael councillor sorry for drunken nightclub brawl
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie