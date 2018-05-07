Portobello residents barricading roads from drinkers urinating and throwing rubbish, reports

THERE ARE REPORTS that residents at Portobello and Harold’s Cross are barricading roads to protect them from social drinkers urinating and throwing rubbish.

Dublin City Councillor Chris Andrews says residents need protection from the huge numbers of drinkers along canal when the sun comes out.

Andrews said, “I know how much voluntary work goes in to keeping the canal clean and when the sun comes out many people think the neighbourhood is an open toilet.

This area needs enforcement by the gardai and residents need to respect their community.

“I have put it on the agenda for the next Dublin City Council meeting and have also written to senior gardaí.”

However, gardaí told TheJournal.ie that they received no reports of incidents along that area.

A spokesperson from Pearse Street Garda Station said that there were “no incidents of note” over the weekend.

He added that a community policing operation was carried out at the canal from the Barge Pub to Portobello.

“We had an operation on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and our operation was successful.”