Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Jury in rugby rape trial sent out to deliberate on charges

The judge told the jury to take into account the good characters of all four defendants and the inconsistencies in their stories.

By Ashleigh McDonald Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 2:08 PM
54 minutes ago 7,001 Views No Comments
Paddy Jackson.
Image: Sam Boal
Paddy Jackson.
Paddy Jackson.
Image: Sam Boal

THE JURORS PRESIDING in the trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of rape were sent out to deliberate their verdicts at lunchtime today.

Thanking the eight men and three women for “stepping out of your lives” for the past nine weeks, Judge Patricia Smyth sent them out to consider a total of six charges.

She told them: “Members of the jury, the only verdict I can accept is a unanimous verdict, and that is a verdict in respect of which all 11 of you agree.

“You may have heard something about a majority verdict. Put that out of your mind for now,” she continued.

If the time comes I can accept a majority verdict, I will ask you to come back to court and I will give you some final directions.

Following the mammoth trial at Belfast Crown Court, the jury is being asked to reach a verdict on charges arising from an alleged sex attack on a 19-year old student in the bedroom of Jackson’s south Belfast home in the early hours of June 28, 2016.

The complainant alleges she was raped from behind by Paddy Jackson, and during this attack, she was forced to perform oral sex on his teammate Stuart Olding.

Jackson (26), from Oakleigh Park and 25-year old Olding, from Ardenlee Street, have both denied rape, while Jackson has denied a further charge of sexual assault.

The woman also claims that Blane McIlroy then entered the bedroom, naked and with his penis in his hand, demanding sex. From Royal Lodge Road, the 26-year old denies exposure while a fourth men – 25-year old Harrison, from Manse Road – has been charged with and denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information in the aftermath of the incident.

Before sending the jury out to deliberate, Judge Smyth addressed them in her charge, which began on Friday and ended earlier today.

She asked the members to consider a number of elements of the trial when reaching their verdict – including expert evidence from the medics, the text messages sent and received by all the young people involved in the case and alcohol consumption by all concerned.

They were also asked to take into account the good characters of all four defendants, the inconsistencies in their stories, and to consider what motivation the complainant would have to lie.

Judge Smyth told the jury: “The prosecution would say, what does (the complainant) have to gain by making up these allegations? Why would she make up these allegations, unless she is telling the truth.

The prosecution must prove each defendant guilty, the defendant does not have to prove anything, and in particular they do not have to prove that they are innocent.

Judge Smyth said the defence had suggested the complainant made up the false allegations “as she was petrified pictures of her engaged in group sex would enter the public area, and thereafter, she was pressured from friends to report the matter to police, meaning that she began a process from which there is no way back.

“That is for you to decide”.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

