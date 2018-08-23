Ryanair to charge passengers between €6 and €10 for carry on luggage

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED it is to charge people to bring small luggage on board its flights.

The airline said that from November, travellers will be charged between €6 and €10 to bring a large bag with them onto the aircraft.

The new measures mean that people who buy a standard Ryanair fare will be allowed to bring on one “small personal bag”.

Those who want to bring a larger cabin bag will now have to pay. Only customers who buy upgraded tickets will be allowed to bring the bags on free of charge,

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer said: “From November 2018, we are introducing a new lower cost 10kg checked bag and changing our carry-on bag policy to eliminate boarding/flight delays.

“Priority Boarding customers will continue to enjoy two free carry-on bags.

“All other (non-priority) customers will be allowed one free (small) carry-on bag, and those who wish to check in a second bigger 10kg bag can do from €/£8 at the time of booking.

“This new policy will speed up the boarding and cut flight delays.

“60 per cent of customers will be unaffected by these changes and we expect that the other 40 per cent will either choose to buy Priority Boarding or a 10kg check bag or will choose to travel with only one (free) small bag as 30 per cent already do so today.”