This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair told striking cabin crew in Portugal their actions would affect their promotion prospects

The airline has since apparently reversed tack on that approach.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,737 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4158964

Summer weather July 29th 2018 Source: Danny Lawson

RYANAIR TOLD STRIKING cabin crew in July that their actions could adversely affect their promotion prospects, before pulling back on that declaration in the ensuing days.

Cabin crew at the budget airline in four countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium) went on strike on 25 and 26 July in an attempt to amend their working conditions.

Employee rights during a strike vary from country to country. In Ireland, for example, membership of a designated trade union immunises a worker from criminal prosecution assuming the protest is a peaceful one.

In the aftermath of the first day of strikes in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, a Ryanair operations manager wrote to relevant staff in Portugal saying those who had taken action had perpetrated an “unauthorised absence”, for which they would not receive basic pay, allowances, sector pay, nor a monthly productivity bonus for the day in question.

They added that all striking crew would be designated as ‘no shows’. Three such no shows on an employee’s record means the person in question must travel to Ryanair head office in Dublin to explain themselves.

‘No shows’

Ryan2 Pre strike memo sent by Ryanair's chief people officer Eddie Wilson stating 'no one can be punished or victimised if they choose to strike and they won't be'

Click here to view a larger image

All no shows “are taken into consideration along with all relevant factors of performance when assessing promotion and transfer opportunities”, according to the letter.

However, yesterday, the company appears to have changed tack.

In a communication to Belgian cabin crew (it’s unclear whether or not that letter applies to all striking staff) Ryanair’s head of inflight operations Andrea Doolan stated:

We wish to clarify that participation in last week’s strike will not in any way affect your current or future transfer or promotion applications.

Ryan1 Letter dated 26 July informing striking cabin crew they would be deemed as 'no shows' which might affect future promotion prospects

Click here to view a larger image

Ryan3 Memo to Belgian cabin crew on 31 July stating that being on strike would not have promotion prospects affected

Click here to view a larger image

“As with any company dealing with industrial relations disputes and strike action, employee attendance is recorded so that pay can be adjusted accordingly,” a spokesperson for the airline told TheJournal.ie.

This letter was sent as a matter of course to inform our crew of same. Participation in a strike does not affect promotion or transfer decisions and this was also confirmed to our crew.

Undesirable

Prior to the late-July strikes, Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson wrote to Portuguese staff to say “no one can be punished or victimised if they choose to strike and they won’t be”.

It’s understood that a ‘no show’, as opposed to a pay deduction, is a particularly undesirable sanction for staff to receive, with many workers aggrieved that a day spent on strike was marked down as a failure to report to work.

The airline has, in recent months, begun to recognise cabin crew unions in certain countries (like Italy and the UK), after 32 years of refusing to engage.

The cabin crew strikes in July came as an additional strain for the airline, which has been forced to cancel multiple flights on several occasions due to pilot strikes, another spate of which will be held around Europe both this Friday prior to the bank holiday weekend and one week later on 10 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'If that was a dress I'd rip it off': €600 for bus driver dismissed after complaint about children's escort
79,112  6
2
Seven-year-old girl gets sexist road sign changed
40,913  83
3
'She was our little princess': Inquest hears defective gate was behind death of Sienna Joyce (5)
38,924  11
Fora
1
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
859  0
2
Irish hotels are pulling in record profits as rates soar around the country
364  0
3
'I didn't have work-life balance for years. It made me less productive'
332  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
49,960  16
2
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
44,409  36
3
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
33,810  22
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
14,030  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
4,824  2
3
Professor Green opened up about his ex-girlfriend's abortion
4,517  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Galway man arrested in New York following â¬40,000 cocaine seizure
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Thieves use baby's pram to steal shark from Texas aquarium
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
GARDAí
Shots fired at Tallaght house in early hours attack
Shots fired at Tallaght house in early hours attack
Poll: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?
Disqualified driver arrested following 100km-long motorcycle pursuit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie